Appointing Hollywood Ambassadors Is a Great Idea

President-elect Donald Trump named three film stars—Mel Gibson, Jon Voight and Sylvester Stallone—as “special ambassadors” to Hollywood on Thursday, as the president-elect continues to garner more support from the pop culture world than he did four years ago.



“It is my honor to announce Jon Voight, Mel Gibson, and Sylvester Stallone, to be Special Ambassadors to a great but very troubled place, Hollywood, California,” he wrote on Truth Social.

Trump explained: “They will serve as Special Envoys to me for the purpose of bringing Hollywood, which has lost much business over the last four years to Foreign Countries, BACK—BIGGER, BETTER, AND STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE!

“These three very talented people will be my eyes and ears, and I will get done what they suggest. It will again be, like The United States of America itself, The Golden Age of Hollywood!”

JUST IN: Trump announces Mel Gibson, Sylvester Stallone, and Jon Voight, will be Special Ambassadors to Hollywood, California. Trump says he is calling on the men to kickstart “The Golden Age of Hollywood.” “They will serve as Special Envoys to me for the purpose of bringing… pic.twitter.com/qu0Xb4plDj — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 16, 2025

It’s a brilliant idea. No one has tried to penetrate the impenetrable leftist control over Hollywood.

Their roles haven’t yet been defined publicly.

Interesting Trump just named Jon Voight, Mel Gibson, and Sylvester Stallone, as “Special Ambassadors” to Hollywood. A week ago, an action movie written by Sylvester Stallone dropped their trailer. It’s about human trafficking, run by corrupt government officials and the mob.… pic.twitter.com/btcw4oMi80 — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) January 16, 2025

