Appointing Hollywood Ambassadors Is a Great Idea

By
M Dowling
-
0
1

President-elect Donald Trump named three film stars—Mel Gibson, Jon Voight and Sylvester Stallone—as “special ambassadors” to Hollywood on Thursday, as the president-elect continues to garner more support from the pop culture world than he did four years ago.

“It is my honor to announce Jon Voight, Mel Gibson, and Sylvester Stallone, to be Special Ambassadors to a great but very troubled place, Hollywood, California,” he wrote on Truth Social.

Trump explained: “They will serve as Special Envoys to me for the purpose of bringing Hollywood, which has lost much business over the last four years to Foreign Countries, BACK—BIGGER, BETTER, AND STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE!

“These three very talented people will be my eyes and ears, and I will get done what they suggest. It will again be, like The United States of America itself, The Golden Age of Hollywood!”

It’s a brilliant idea. No one has tried to penetrate the impenetrable leftist control over Hollywood.

Their roles haven’t yet been defined publicly.


