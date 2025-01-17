Illegal Migrants Are Flooding Into San Diego

Illegal migrants are pouring into San Diego, California. We don’t know who these people are, but they are still mostly men and they are being dumped on the streets.

San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond has been sounding the alarm about the ongoing invasion of California and the way it is being orchestrated by the Biden-Harris regime.

Supervisor Desmond says federal authorities released 155,000 illegals in his county – approximately 125,000 of whom were single, adult males – between September of 2023 and June of 2024.

“Border Patrol was overwhelmed, so what they were doing was just dropping off the healthy adults, age 18 to 35, here in San Diego County. They were predominantly about 80 percent male,” Desmond told Border Hawk.

“They were just being dropped off at a transit station,” he explained. “Border Patrol was dropping them off and saying, ‘See you later. You’re on your own.’”

Roughly 90 percent of street-released illegals eventually leave San Diego County, bound for other points within the country.

The NGOs Are Traitors to the Country

NGOs funded by the federal government (American taxpayers) shuttle many illegals onward, bussing them to San Diego International Airport, where they set up camp until they can catch a flight.

“In a blatant attempt to protect their image before the election, the Federal Government has opted to quietly transfer migrants out of state instead of addressing the real issue,” Desmond stated at the time.

It is against the law. Hopefully, the new administration can and will do something about this. These people are traitors. The NGOs are traitors.

Feds Dump 125,000 Male Illegal Aliens on San Diego Streets in 9 Months San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond has been sounding the alarm about the ongoing invasion of California and the way it is being orchestrated by the Biden-Harris regime. Supervisor Desmond says federal… pic.twitter.com/NcTL4xTR5O — Border Hawk (@BorderHawkNews) November 19, 2024

Single men have come in by boat for years. Why are they here, and what are Democrats planning? What kind of people do this to their own country? They are making us third world. By the time people realize this, it will be too late.

INVASION: Holidaymakers are left stunned as a boat full of illegal immigrants land on a Lanzarote beach. pic.twitter.com/ldN5RpkdVa — Jolene Bunting (@jolenebuntinguk) August 30, 2021

EXCLUSIVE: Video from a contact in Malibu shows a panga boat full of suspected illegal immigrants landing on a beach near his home this week. Incredibly rare to see this so far north, as Malibu is 100+ miles away from the border. Unclear if anyone caught, awaiting a CBP response. pic.twitter.com/n9tIIAaHSh — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 1, 2023

Illegal Migrants delivered up to the Spanish coast in speed boats which turn around for the next journey…I’m wondering how long before this becomes a common occurrence on British beaches too…as the numbers arriving increases to thousands each day… pic.twitter.com/aYPbj4wpay — Frantruth (@frantruth) October 13, 2023

This group of illegals were seen docking a boat at the peninsula in Newport Beach! They then ran into the neighborhood!

Disgusting! pic.twitter.com/qz6ZapkFAu — ProudArmyBrat (@leslibless) May 3, 2024

Others just stroll across.

First migrant caravan of 2025 headed to our border, mostly Venezuelans. They’re rushing to invade our country before Trump takes office. MASS DEPORTATIONS can’t happen soon enough! https://t.co/XZcWgPsb3I — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 2, 2025

