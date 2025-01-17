Democrats Propose Abolishing the Constitution

Three Democratic senators have introduced a constitutional amendment to abolish the Electoral College, claiming it will “restore Democracy.”

Three Democratic senators unveiled a constitutional amendment to abolish the Electoral College system Monday.

Sens. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii,) Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), and Peter Welch (D-Vt.), three leading progressive Senate voices, say it’s time to “restore democracy” by allowing for the direct election of presidents through the popular vote alone.

“In an election, the person who gets the most votes should win. It’s that simple,” Schatz said. “No one’s vote should count for more based on where they live. The Electoral College is outdated and it’s undemocratic. It’s time to end it.”

It is not that simple.

Without the Electoral College, smaller states never have a vote. Only the coastal Democrat states with large populations will win every presidential election.

This is what Democrats want – a permanent electoral majority. They constantly attack the Constitution.

This won’t go anywhere right now, but they will keep pounding us with it until people begin to think it’s a good idea.

