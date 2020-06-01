AP’s “largely peaceful” protests are led by revolutionaries

PEOPLE ARE GETTING HURT IN THE “LARGELY PEACEFUL” PROTESTS

In the “largely peaceful” protests in Portland, a man who took a swing at a Black Lives Matter or Antifa protester, was chased, knocked over, and kicked in the head. At least one tooth was knocked out of his head. Listen to the horrifying kick to the man’s head.

One woman yelled, “You knocked his motherf*cking ass down,” adding the victim was a “faggot.’

She said, “Black Lives Matter, you faggot. You’re lucky we’re helping you. We’re helping you, alright? We’re showing up for you. Do Not Protest Against Black Lives. Guess what? We’re showing up for you even though you’re being terrible to people.”

She and two other black women wiped off the blood on his face while bystanders yelled, “You shouldn’t be running your mouth off like that!” and “Running your mouth get you f**ked up, man!”

The man was dazed and thanked his attackers for helping him.

Watch the incident, which came as part of the “largely peaceful” protests:

Kicked in the head laying lifeless on the street A man had his teeth literally knocked out by Portland rioters Reporter @farleymedia shows how vicious these riots have become Nobody is safe No business is exempt from destruction pic.twitter.com/7x1PAfvy3a — ELIJAH (@ElijahSchaffer) May 31, 2020

The largely peaceful demonstrators are showing up in New York, Huntington Beach, Yonkers, Minneapolis, and other cities.

Oh, and they are calling for a violent revolution. Twitter has not marked or censored the tweets in any way.

Do you want a revolution? You could have had a political revolution. Now you’re going to get a REAL revolution. https://t.co/Zqq68S3AxL — Nick Brana – #PeoplesParty (@nick_brana) May 31, 2020

The leaders are communists and socialists.

“Do you want a revolution” FUCK YEAH BURN THIS BITCH DOWN, WE WILL FEAST ON THE RICH AND EVERYONE WILL BE EQUAL pic.twitter.com/fSn9Le4UQM — ximena__ (@x__mdc) May 31, 2020

“do you want a revolution” is trending and GOD YES, FUCKING YES I DO. Burn it down, lets do as the song says, lets bring about a new world from the ashes of the old. We can do better, we – the working classes, LGBT people, people of colour, Black and Brown people – DESERVE better — black lives matter though (@ascottishdude) May 31, 2020

Many do come from out of the area. They are being bussed in and they are funded by someone(s).

Antifa, BLM and other “Agitorgs” are setting up already in Huntington Beach CA. They are all being bussed and imported in- these agitators do NOT live in the cities they are coming in to destroy. They’re putting on a show & they are taking ‘stage orders.’ At our expense of course pic.twitter.com/QhmeJ2ksEy — DeAnna Lorraine 🇺🇸 (@DeAnna4Congress) May 31, 2020