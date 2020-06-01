AP’s “largely peaceful” protests are led by revolutionaries

By
M. Dowling
-
3

PEOPLE ARE GETTING HURT IN THE “LARGELY PEACEFUL” PROTESTS

In the “largely peaceful” protests in Portland, a man who took a swing at a Black Lives Matter or Antifa protester, was chased, knocked over, and kicked in the head. At least one tooth was knocked out of his head. Listen to the horrifying kick to the man’s head.

One woman yelled, “You knocked his motherf*cking ass down,” adding the victim was a “faggot.’

She said, “Black Lives Matter, you faggot. You’re lucky we’re helping you. We’re helping you, alright? We’re showing up for you. Do Not Protest Against Black Lives. Guess what? We’re showing up for you even though you’re being terrible to people.”

She and two other black women wiped off the blood on his face while bystanders yelled, “You shouldn’t be running your mouth off like that!” and “Running your mouth get you f**ked up, man!”

The man was dazed and thanked his attackers for helping him.

Watch the incident, which came as part of the “largely peaceful” protests:

The largely peaceful demonstrators are showing up in New York, Huntington Beach, Yonkers, Minneapolis, and other cities.

Oh, and they are calling for a violent revolution. Twitter has not marked or censored the tweets in any way.

The leaders are communists and socialists.

Many do come from out of the area. They are being bussed in and they are funded by someone(s).

3 COMMENTS

  3. I’m damn sick of it. I never thought I’d get here, but I want Martial Friggin Law with Army and Marines on the street. Screw it. If these bastards want to act like Islamic terrorists they can be treated as such.

  4. These aren’t peaceful protestors. They are doing this for cover for the looters, rioters and arsonists. If they DID want to be peaceful they would leave at curfew, but they do not. They stay around until the thugs can get started with their rampages, and for some time afterwards. They ONLY go home after the damage is done. So, How in damn hell are they peaceful. Whenever you hear someone say, “No Justice, No Peace”, they are signalling their intentions, “No Peace”, i.e. “peaceful”.

    Do they Really want Justice. At the time the video came out the nation, on both sides of the aisle, were IN unison in outrage. These “peaceful protestors” destroyed that unison.

