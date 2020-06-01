DC Anarchy, historic St. John’s Church in flames

We are watching complete anarchy in DC and it needs to stop soon. The damage the radicals are causing is mind-blowing. It is led by far-left agitators who don’t care at all about George Floyd. They care about their ideology and agenda.

There was a lot of planning and coordination. Some complained the phones were jammed later in the evening. Given they were using them to coordinate mayhem, it was a good idea if true.

In DC, radicals running amok set fire to historic St. John’s Church.

Every President since James Madison has sat in this church, sought spiritual guidance and refuge there. It’s stood since 1816 within sight of the White House. At last report @kevincorke was monitoring efforts to clear protesters so fire crews could get there. https://t.co/cTlqYu0YRW — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) June 1, 2020

They set fire to trees in front of the White House.

DC, 10:18 pm. Fires have spread to the trees in front of the White House. #DCProtests pic.twitter.com/NdOBeoxXg6 — SABIR SAVES THE BEES (@notsoharamsabir) June 1, 2020

This is a get out the vote for Biden movement. It’s how communists operate. They create mayhem and chaos, then place the blame on their target.

Protestor: “F*** Trump, F*** Trump. Trump said that racist s*** so that’s why we out here.” #dcprotests https://t.co/OhkzChpqyI — MuslimMarine (@mansoortshams) June 1, 2020

It’s hard to know what is going on here.

🚨🚨🚨 Protestors in DC handed the white dude who was about to provocate the protest to the police. He has been arrested and taken away. #DCProtests #Riot #BLACK_LIVES_MATTERS pic.twitter.com/mMxvaPaezW — Safvan Allahverdi (@s_Allahverdi) May 31, 2020

Protesters deface World War II Memorial and other National Mall monuments https://t.co/Deg2kCCMaS pic.twitter.com/Kc4tD66YHA — FOX 5 DC (@fox5dc) June 1, 2020

This isn’t funny, it’s anarchy.

Tear gas as been released into the crowd here at the White House , we are backing up now into H street @wusa9 #DCProtests pic.twitter.com/m0xmJk6XXd — Sharla McBride (@SharlaMcBride) June 1, 2020

The Black Lives Matter communist group was cheered by some medical professionals.

Today in DC: As BLM march passes Howard University Hospital, Healthcare workers run out to Georgia Ave cheering on the protest #DCProtests pic.twitter.com/42cEQ2l3bd — John Carlee (@JohnCarlee) June 1, 2020