DC Anarchy, historic St. John's Church in flames

M. Dowling
We are watching complete anarchy in DC and it needs to stop soon. The damage the radicals are causing is mind-blowing. It is led by far-left agitators who don’t care at all about George Floyd. They care about their ideology and agenda.

There was a lot of planning and coordination. Some complained the phones were jammed later in the evening. Given they were using them to coordinate mayhem, it was a good idea if true.

In DC, radicals running amok set fire to historic St. John’s Church.

They set fire to trees in front of the White House.

This is a get out the vote for Biden movement. It’s how communists operate. They create mayhem and chaos, then place the blame on their target.

It’s hard to know what is going on here.

This isn’t funny, it’s anarchy.

The Black Lives Matter communist group was cheered by some medical professionals.

  2. When all this started with protests against Trump they would get face to face with the police. They would never take it to far and go after the police. I said at the time we may come to a day where they Will cross the line. I never imagined this, at least this widespread. There’s no place safe anywhere in the US. It is increasing day by day, in more places each time. It is NOW spreading throughout the Heartland.

  3. How pathetically ironic this has turned out to be. Many of the unemployed are getting benefits, and how many of those who are paid by the Government are also looting and rioting. How many are getting paid by the same institutions they are destroying.

