AP’s new rules call for capitalizing ‘Black’ when tied to race, but not ‘white’

After changing its usage rules last month to capitalize the word “Black” when used in the context of race and culture, The Associated Press on Monday said it would not do the same for “white.”

The AP said white people, in general, have much less shared history and culture, and don’t have the experience of being discriminated against because of skin color.

“We agree that white people’s skin color plays into systemic inequalities and injustices, and we want our journalism to robustly explore these problems,” John Daniszewski, the AP’s vice president for standards, said in a memo to staff Monday. “But capitalizing the term white, as is done by white supremacists, risks subtly conveying legitimacy to such beliefs.”

Who even knew white supremacists did that?

The fake news will fall in line and capitalize black but not white.

This is so divisive. In the past, they capitalized white but not black. These people are ridiculous. Capitalize or don’t capitalize both.

The National Association of Black Journalists and some Black scholars have said white should be capitalized, too.

Of course, they’re right, we are equals and we are all Americans. The left won’t stop dividing us. even grammatically.