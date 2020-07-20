Senator Cruz sends out a deeply concerning warning about the Trump-Biden polling

Senator Ted Cruz sent out a stern warning to Republicans. The polling gives Joe Biden a strong path to winning Texas.

If we lose those 38 electoral delegates in Texas, if Democrats win Texas, it’s over for the Republican Party. We will have a one-party state run by socialists/communists.

“Make no mistake,” he warns, “the Democrats and the liberal media are doing everything they can to take Texas. The last five Texas polls in a row have shown President Trump and Joe Biden in a virtual tie.”

THE ‘CRAZED ANGRY LEFTISTS…HATE PRESIDENT TRUMP…AND AMERICA

“This a real race,” Cruz adds, before reminding Republicans just how close his race was against Beto O’Rourke two years ago after Beto out-spent him three to one.

He warned that Democrats more than doubled their turnout in 2018 with 4 million showing up to the polls, which Republicans only barely beat with 4.2 million of their own. Cruz says that election was a warning sign for 2020.

“Let me tell you right now. Every one of those crazed, angry leftists who showed up in 2018 is going to show up in 2020. And they’re even angrier. They hate President Trump and far too many of them hate America. The Left is not going to stop at anything to come after Texas and come after this country. And we’ve only got four months to stop a blue wave from destroying the great state of Texas.”

Watch:

