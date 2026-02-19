Are gun deaths on the rise in America?

Ammo.com reports that the rates of gun deaths have decreased, while the total deaths have increased with the U.S. population.

Our latest report analyzes gun deaths over the past six decades. The report is comprehensive, but here are the highlights:

1.9 million Americans have died from firearm-related incidents between 1968 and 2025 (partial).

Suicides accounted for 54.60% of all gun-related deaths between 1968 and 2025 (partial).

In the past 57 years, men accounted for 84.86% (1,640,286) of gun deaths, while women accounted for 15.10% (291,661).

Between 1968 and 2025, police shootings accounted for 1.02% gun deaths, and mass shootings accounted for 0.074% of reported gun deaths (partial).

Analyzing gun death trends is essential to having life-saving conversations. If you find this interesting, please review and share the full report, linked here.