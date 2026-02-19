Democrats Plan Another Childish Performance for the State of the Union

Since Nancy Pelosi ripped up President Trump’s speech while he gave the State of the Union, Democrats in Congress have been screaming that Trump isn’t a legitimate president, not showing up at the State of the Union, and holding up ridiculous paddles with nasty comments on them while he spoke. Sometimes they come in uniforms; for instance, women will wear all white or wear pins, expressing their latest virtue signal.

This year, however, Democrats plan to take a new approach: a “substantial number” of Democrat lawmakers plan to skip the event entirely and host an alternative event, a “People’s State of the Union,” the Times reported.

“He’s made a mockery of the State of the Union speech, and he doesn’t deserve an audience,” said Sen. Christopher Murphy (D-CT), the Times reported. Murphy recently left his wife to date a Soros employee.

“He’s going to tell 40 different lies and call Democrats names; he’s going to paper over his corruption, and I don’t feel like what he’s doing dignifies having Democrats there to cloak the speech in a veneer of respectability.”

If you have a different viewpoint from them, you’re a liar.

They are unserious people.