Are the Stories About Kamala Hitting the Bottle True?

Democrats are overjoyed today that a far-left judge won the Wisconsin Supreme Court seat, and Democrats plan to redistrict Republicans out of existence. It might cost the House two seats even before 2026. They might succeed or not, but in the meantime, Democrats are thrilled that Elon Musk’s $20 million donation to the Republican candidate didn’t pan out. Unfortunately, he was up against several billionaires. Naturally, George Soros was one.

Far-left Susan Crawford won handily. Barack Obama was delighted. That brings us to Kamala Harris, who couldn’t resist gloating, but she should have done it before partying.

She put up this embarrassing TikTok video:

Hi, Wisconsin, to all of you. I just wanted to pop by to say thank you. You all are just extraordinary. You love our country. You care. You are making such extraordinary sacrifices on behalf of so many people, on behalf of communities, on behalf of people you may never meet. There is an unelected billionaire who should not and will not have a greater voice than the working people of Wisconsin.

The wine box chimed in pic.twitter.com/mNMhAVR2Gr — Karli Bonne’ (@KarluskaP) April 2, 2025

Only 15% of the donations to Brad Schimel came from out of state, but 77% for Susan Crawford came from out of state. Sadly, the residents wouldn’t have known that from the media.

As hard as Harris’s campaign worked, they couldn’t do much with her rehabbed image. She is just very unlikeable. There is only so much you can do with her. Now, in the clip above, it looks like she really might enjoy her wine a bit too much. That explains a lot if it’s true.

Democrats are talking about her as a California governor candidate or a presidential candidate in 2028. If so, her handlers need to screen her TikTok videos and keep her away from the booze.

