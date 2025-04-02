Liberation Day! You Might Be Shocked by These Tariffs

Today is Liberation Day because President Trump plans to drop the income tax if these tariffs work. It’s also important to note that President Trump is charging lower tariffs than most other countries when considering tariffs, VATs, and “currency manipulation and trade barriers.”

You might be shocked by the tariffs – not ours – the ones others levy on the USA. Many countries won’t even let us sell our products in their countries.

We haven’t had free trade, so he’s going for fair trade. It’s America First or, to put it another way, we’re not suckers any longer.

In 2023, the United States had the lowest trade barriers among G20 nations and imposed lower tariffs than most of them. Trump’s right. We don’t have free trade and America is getting ripped off. pic.twitter.com/kQqOJVbVnk — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) April 2, 2025

Trump was just handed a large poster and he is now going through every country with unfair tariffs against the U.S. Trump is making comments on each country, explaining how they’re screwing the US off, and says he’s tariffing them. We are SO BACK. pic.twitter.com/A8PLBIqKa2 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 2, 2025

The reason Trump is calling today “Liberation Day”, is because if Trump’s tariff economic plan is successful, income taxes will be no more, and the American People will no longer be tax slaves to a corrupt system. Today will be known as the day that ended our economic slavery.… pic.twitter.com/oefQ58aG8D — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) April 2, 2025



Congressman Greg Steube wrote on X:

What many fail to realize is: Trump’s reciprocal tariffs are a long-overdue response to years of unfair trade policies against America. For decades, America has been ripped off by other countries who have repeatedly slapped tariffs on our goods, blocked our products, and flooded our markets with theirs. The numbers don’t lie–the rest of the world has profited at the expense of American workers and businesses. President Trump is finally putting America First by taking bold, necessary actions that past leaders wouldn’t take.

Check out the chart of tariffs. How can you argue?

We’ve been fools, and the only people I expect will be upset are those who hate the Unite States:

