Shariah-Style Living – in Texas

For some reason, the Texas House of Representatives passed a resolution recognizing March 23 as ‘Pakistan Day.” Additionally, a proposed community project named Epic City, planned for Josephine, Texas, was halted by Governor Greg Abbott’s announcement that the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) found that the group behind Epic City did not submit the required permits to begin construction.

Why Pakistan Day?

First of all, Lara Logan asked why Texas needs a Pakistan Day. These special days all need to be abolished. They are out of control. The other day we had Trans Recognition Day as if people don’t recognize them. It’s divisive.

Another Shariah Community

Secondly, at least for now, EPIC City, a Sharia-compliant community in Josephine, Texas, is stalled. It really must not be allowed. If the people want to live in a Shariah city with radical imams, there are other countries they can go to that don’t have a Constitution banning such laws. They need to assimilate, but the anti-Jewish, anti-Christian viewpoints make that problematic.

Amy Mek, founder of RAIR, has been on top of this. As she said, they already have Shariah communities in Texas. It’s not only Texas.

Amy Mek wrote the following:

“Everyone Is Muslim Here” — That’s not a warning. It’s a quote from a Muslim residents in Irving.

Governor Abbott says there’s no Sharia in Texas. But take a drive through Plano or Irving, and you’ll see the truth:

Islamic-only parks and signage

Quran schools that reject Western education

Streets named after Islamic figures: Ali Akbar Court, Amal Saleh Drive, Salma Jameel Court, Hafeela Drive, Zulaya Drive, Shemsa Way

Residents proudly declaring:

“This reminds me of my 100% Muslim country.”

“Not a single dog seen or heard.”

“This reminds me of my 100% Muslim country.”

“Texas is the future.”

“Everybody is Muslim here.”

“We just walk to the masjid—Mashallah.”

“This is ideal life for Muslims.”

“Masha Allah written on almost every house.”

“Where else can you practice Islam like this in America?”

“These Minnesota brothers are moving to Texas like no tomorrow.”

“They make a community full of Muslim names.”

“This is the American dream—for Muslims.”

These are not ordinary subdivisions—they’re purpose-built Islamic colonies.

They may even be violating housing, zoning, and tax laws while operating as Sharia-enforced enclaves.

️ Watch the video and see it for yourself.

This is not “diversity.”

This is not “assimilation.”

This is Hijrah—Islamic migration to replicate, not integrate.

Texans, wake up. Islamic cities aren’t a warning—they seem to already be operating in Texas….

EPIC City will just be the next phase.

A courageous Texas woman, Barbara Issacs, warned that these Shariah communities are popping up throughout the country, and she believes they are all connected. Instead of assimilating, they are trying to change our culture.

Amy Mek mentions Paterson, NJ, which the Muslim mayor now calls the fourth-holiest Muslim city.

