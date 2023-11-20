Argentines Choose a Libertarian President As They Hit 300% Inflation

Argentines on Sunday chose Javier Milei, a libertarian, as their next president. The New York Times is calling him far-right, but Libertarians, by their very definition, are not far-right. Even if you are slightly right-leaning, the New York Times will call you far-right.

Mr. Milei, 53, an economist and former television personality, has burst onto the traditionally closed Argentine political scene with a brash style, an embrace of conspiracy theories, and a series of extreme proposals that he says are needed to upend a broken economy and government.

By conspiracy theories, they mean he said some of the ballots were corrupted.

Extreme ideas – according to the New York Times:

As president, Mr. Milei has pledged to slash spending and taxes, close Argentina’s central bank, and replace the nation’s currency with the U.S. dollar. He has also proposed banning abortion, loosening regulations on guns, and only considering countries who want to “fight against socialism” as Argentina’s allies, often naming the United States and Israel as examples.

More from the Times:

Mr. Milei’s election is a victory for the global far-right movement that gained strength with the election of Mr. Trump and similar politicians, such as Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil, but has faltered in recent years with their electoral losses. Mr. Bolsonaro and Spain’s far-right Vox party have cheered on Mr. Milei, and his last interview with an English-language outlet was with the former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

Yet some political analysts said that Mr. Milei’s ascent reflects many Argentines’ desperation for change rather than support of his far-right ideology.

Some voters share his extreme views, “but there are others who voted for him because they see in Milei a way to express their frustration in the face of an economic and political reality that has been ugly to them for a long time,” said Carlos Magni, a professor of history and a political columnist at La Nación, one of Argentina’s largest newspapers.

“They don’t look at Milei’s ideology,” he added. “They see that Milei is angry and that Milei is proposing a break.”

Don’t take anything they say too seriously.

We’ll be Argentinian soon if we keep voting in Democrats. Watch the debate – the country’s a mess:

@JMilei

ATTENTION. LIBERTARIANS AND CONSERVATIVES WHO LIKED WATCHING JAVIER MILEI DESTROY LEFTISTS IN HIS INTERVIEW WITH TUCKER CARLSON, HERE IS THE FINAL PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE 2023 ON THE ECONOMIC SECTION WITH ENGLISH SUBTITLES.

VIVA LA LIBERTAD CARAJO

( check my highlights for… pic.twitter.com/L1wOAHPw8C — Ella Bryce #Milei2023 (@LivingforCatss) November 14, 2023

Here’s the interview with Tucker:

Tucker Carlson’s excellent interview of Javier Milei, Argentina’s new President! https://t.co/YPTuFDNfil — Silence = Surrender (@NitaSpeaks) November 19, 2023

