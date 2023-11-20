The Mass Shooting That Was Relatively Lowkey

The media has been relatively lowkey about the mass shooting in Memphis of five females that left four dead. He then killed himself.

A Tennessee man who went on a killing spree on Saturday was found dead Sunday morning of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after police pursued him.

Mavis Christian Jr. was found dead in a getaway car, a Chevy Malibu, after he shot himself. On Saturday, he allegedly shot five females; four of them died while one was in critical condition.

The shootings happened in three separate locations across Memphis.

Memphis police said Mavis Christian Jr., 52, was found dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound at about 3:31 a.m. inside the white Chevrolet Malibu he used to flee each shooting.

The first shooting happened around 5:30 PM on Saturday, in which two girls and one woman were shot. One of the girls and the woman died at the scene, while the other girl went to the hospital in critical condition.

It’s a wonder that we don’t have the usual hysteria. All they said is it was tied to a domestic violence incident. Police said Christian was related to the women and they believed he was targeting family members. Oh, by the way, this is Mavis Christian Jr.

Oh, yeah, he’s a hardened criminal: His criminal record stretched back to a 1996 aggravated assault charge, the Commercial Appeal reported, citing court records. He also faced charges of felony domestic violence, aggravated assault, theft, and vandalism in 2018, the newspaper also reported.

That’s as far as they admit. His rap sheet is likely very long, but they never keep criminals in prison long enough.

