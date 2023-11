Do people remember when the Left went wild ripping Tucker apart because he allegedly mispronounced Kamala Harris’s name? Kamala herself had “mispronounced” her name the exact way he had said it.

These people are such frauds and they’re racists. It’s the racist clown show brought to you by the unfunny Dems and one RINO.

What a racist c**t pic.twitter.com/mdEhhW0Pms — Clown World ™ (@ClownWorld_) November 19, 2023

Related