Arizona AG Explains How One Can Shoot ICE Without Guilt

Arizona’s Democratic Attorney General Kris Mayes discussed the state’s stand-your-ground laws while criticizing ICE operations, saying that people could shoot agents if they’re wearing masks and can’t be identified as law enforcement.

It sounds like a threat and a message to the hardcore left from the state’s top law enforcement officer.

During an interview with 12 News anchor Brahm Resnik on Monday, Mayes explained why ICE agents could be shot under Arizona law.

“You know, it’s kind of a recipe for disaster because you have these masked federal officers with very little identification, sometimes no identification, wearing plain clothes and masks,” Mayes explained.

“We have a stand-your-ground law that says if you reasonably believe your life is in danger, and you’re in your house or your car or on your property, that you can defend yourself with lethal force,” Mayes added.

Mayes claimed she wasn’t directly encouraging individuals to shoot officers, but said if law enforcement couldn’t be identified, then, under the law, people could fire.

She was clever in phrasing it as a concern, but she did grant people permission to shoot and kill masked agents. She carefully chose her words.

Using a lawyer’s language, she explained how they could shoot ICE agents and get away with it.