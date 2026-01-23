Shocking Statistics: Europe Is Being Conquered

Avery Daye put some shocking statistics up on X. I checked them, and she is correct. For some European countries, it is irreversible. President Trump is correct in warning that Europe is destroying itself.

It is probably too late for some countries because the officials in charge won’t even acknowledge the damage they have done. Most of the foreigners have not assimilated and have lots of children.

The US is right behind.

Only 10% of children in Brussels are of Belgian origin.

According to statistics published by StatBel, the official statistics body of the Belgian government, only 10.56% of children and adolescents between 0 and 17 years old who live in Brussels are of exclusively Belgian origin. The rest are minors born outside the European Union or who have foreign parents.

British residents are a minority in London, and 10 boroughs have a majority non-white population.

In the 2021 Census, 46% of London residents identified with Asian, black, mixed, or ‘other’ ethnic groups, and a further 17% with white ethnic minorities. But once more, there are large variations across London. Ten boroughs have a majority non-white population. In Newham, 69.2% of people are non-white, and the figure is above 60% in Brent, Redbridge, Harrow, and Tower Hamlets.

Mohammad is the number 1 baby name in England.

Muhammad is the most popular name for baby boys born in the UK for the second year running, according to new figures released today by the Office for National Statistics (ONS). It’s the number one names in Wales as well.

Sweden has 65 no-go zones.

There are now 65 vulnerable areas in the country. And 19 are considered particularly vulnerable.

The Andersberg area in Halmstad municipality is no longer considered a vulnerable area. The area was classified as vulnerable in 2023, but has had low problem levels for a long time, and the criminal activity is not as noticeable, the police assess.

At the same time, Granängsringen in Tyresö municipality is now classified as vulnerable due to the criminal structure in the area having persisted over time.

More areas are now classified as vulnerable than in the previous situation picture in 2023. At that time, 59 areas were assessed as vulnerable areas, of which 17 were particularly vulnerable. However, the increase is due to a change in the area division where seven areas have been divided into several smaller ones to achieve greater precision, according to the police.

There are 900 uncontrolled areas across Europe.

The Migration Research Institute in Budapest, linked to the prestigious Matthias Corvinus College, estimates 900 uncontrolled areas throughout Europe. This hasn’t been confirmed by Interpol or Eurostate.