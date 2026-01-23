Magistrate Judge Who Rejected the Arrest of Don Lemon Is Compromised

The magistrate judge who refused to allow the DoJ to arrest Don Lemon has a serious conflict of interest. Magistrate Douglas Micko’s wife works as an assistant attorney general in Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison’s office.

Micko’s wife, Caitlin Micko, has also shown support for anti-ICE posts on LinkedIn, according to a report from Human Events Daily host Jack Posobiec.

If true, it is an unacceptable conflict of interest.

The DoJ plans to follow through and have other ways to arrest Don Lemon. They haven’t given up.

NEW: Multiple sources tell me & colleague @davidspunt that the federal magistrate in Minnesota who refused to sign off on an arrest warrant for Don Lemon is Douglas L. Micko and that his wife works as an Assistant Attorney General in Minnesota AG Keith Ellison’s office. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 22, 2026

Raging lunatic William Kelly, who shows up at most of these riots and raids, was also arrested today. He faces federal charges.