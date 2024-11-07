Arizona Now Allows Police to Arrest and Deport Illegals

A majority of Arizona voters backed a GOP ballot measure that authorizes local law enforcement and state judges to arrest and deport illegal immigrants who cross the southern border outside official ports of entry. Woke Governor Hobbs vetoed the first bill, but this one has a large enough majority to force it on her.

She said at the time that the bill did little to secure the southern border and instead vilified communities, as well as burdened law enforcement.

The AP reported that over 62 percent of Arizonans voted in favor of Proposition 314 to make illegal immigration a state crime.

The proposition also makes it illegal for people to provide false information when applying for benefits or employment and for those who refuse to comply with authorities when ordered to leave the U.S.

Additionally, it strengthens penalties for criminals who sell fentanyl, which causes the death of the consumer.

It won’t take effect unless similar Texas laws pass federal court.

Cartels are unhappy. They have made a home in this country.

We were there as 9 illegal immigrants are pulled from a “stash house” in Naco which is in Cochise County within the busy Tucson Sector. The sheriff says the cartel are a business and they are going to push hard right now because they have a president coming in who has made it… pic.twitter.com/5YnKhD5B3y — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) November 7, 2024

Illegal border crossings exploded under the Biden administration. President-elect Trump vowed to terminate “every open borders policy of the Biden administration.” A Trump administration would also likely seek to restore the 2019 Remain-in-Mexico policy and reduce the number of refugee admissions, reports National Review.

On Monday, he announced an additional policy: he would impose a 25% tariff on incoming goods from Mexico.

It won’t be easy, and the federal government should be doing it, but it’s better than leaving it the way it is. Arizona is overrun.

Arizona voters have passed Prop 314, which will allow local law enforcement to arrest people suspected of illegal entry into the country. @csmithKGUNTV will have reaction from Santa Cruz County Sheriff David Hathaway tonight on KGUN 9. pic.twitter.com/DZof56R9U1 — KGUN 9 (@kgun9) November 6, 2024