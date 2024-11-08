During an interview, Russian President Putin made it clear he is ready for talks.

Putin said Donald Trump was a businessman when he first became president, and he made mistakes. When he was shot, he was courageous, and Putin was impressed. Putin said it showed Donald Trump’s character.

He said when Trump first became president, he was harassed and bullied by everyone, afraid of making a mistake. Putin doesn’t know what Trump will do, but he is interested in what he said about a desire to rebuild relations with Russia and end the Ukraine crisis. He thinks that’s worthy of merit, and they are willing to work with anyone Americans trust. They are open to a sincere discussion. They “are willing to talk to Trump, yes we are.”

As Sentinel noted in the past and was shadow-banned for it, Putin had no one to negotiate with since the administration would not. There was no diplomacy, and all this death might have been unnecessary. Trump isn’t a pushover, but war should be the last resort. Peace through strength.

The Russian leader congratulated Trump on his success.

The Left will call Trump a Putin puppet, but we need to give peace a chance. I think proxy wars are immoral, and we mustn’t let our children die over there, either. What do you think?