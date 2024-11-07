RFK Jr, Making Health Care Agencies Great Again!

Making the Health agencies great again – hopefully! RFK has big plans for our propagandized, overly large, and wasteful healthcare agencies staffed with some political officials who think it’s okay to lie to the people to get them to do what they want.

In addition to eliminating fluoride from public water, RFK plans to root out corruption. He intends to clear out entire departments of the FDA. It has to be done. They’ve strayed far from their mission.

We know there is corruption. Three top FDA officials resigned over the corruption during the pandemic.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says he intends to clear out entire departments of the FDA. This is the right move. Agencies have become incredibly corrupt, allowing toxic chemicals into America's food supply at the behest of corporate interests. It's time for change.

On Vaccines

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said he does not want to take vaccines away from anyone, but he wants it to be the choice of the person getting vaccinated. He is also very concerned about healthy children who are at no risk of getting vaccinated. RFK said if you’re not sick, you should not be required to get vaccinated. Cost-benefits need to be applied.

He noted:

“And the problem with vaccines is that they were originally introduced by the Public Health Service, which is one of the five military services. That’s why there’s a surgeon general. And the Public Health Service introduced them and pushed them as a national security defense against biological attacks on our country. So they wanted to make sure that if the Russians attacked us with anthrax with some other biological agent, They could quickly formulate a vaccine and then deploy it to 220 million American civilians without regulatory impediments.”

“A normal Medical product takes about eight years to get to market because it has to go through double-blind placebo-controlled trials. And you need to see long-term effects. There are many effects On every medical product that has long diagnostic horizons and long incubation periods. They didn’t want to go through that because they said it was going to be a national emergency. So instead of calling it a medicine, we’re going to call it a biologic, and we’re going to exempt biologics from pre-licensing safety studies.”

“So there’s no vaccine on that schedule, that 72 vaccines, that has ever gone through a pre-licensing safety study placebo-controlled trial against a real placebo. And that’s wrong because that means that nobody knows what the risk profiles are on these products. And nobody can tell you whether that product is averting more problems than it’s causing.”

He assured Americans that those studies would be done. People on the panels will not have conflicts of interest. It will be real science. Decisions will be rational again.

This is key…

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.: "I just want to make this clear. I don't want to take vaccines away from people. I don't want to impose my choices on the American public. If vaccines are working for you, you ought to be able to get them. And I'll make sure that happens. But…

