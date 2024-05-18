Arizona Officials Indicted Rudy Giuliani at His 80th Birthday Party

By
M DOWLING
-
3
18

Rudy Giuliani was served an indictment related to the Arizona ‘fake electors’ case during his 80th birthday celebration in Palm Beach.

The event, attended by nearly 75 guests, was disrupted when two Arizona Attorney General officials arrived to serve the papers. Giuliani, having teased Arizona officials on social media before the event, reportedly left the party shortly after being served.

So, they used the power of government to get even. They claimed they couldn’t find him.

The New York Post said guests were gasping, and one cried.

He’ll be 80 on the 28th of this month.

The fake elector’s case is one made up of whole cloth. The case followed the law.


