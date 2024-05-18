Arizona Officials Indicted Rudy Giuliani at His 80th Birthday Party

Rudy Giuliani was served an indictment related to the Arizona ‘fake electors’ case during his 80th birthday celebration in Palm Beach.

The event, attended by nearly 75 guests, was disrupted when two Arizona Attorney General officials arrived to serve the papers. Giuliani, having teased Arizona officials on social media before the event, reportedly left the party shortly after being served.

So, they used the power of government to get even. They claimed they couldn’t find him.

The New York Post said guests were gasping, and one cried.

Celebrating the one and only @RudyGiuliani’s 80th birthday tonight. This man united the world twenty three years ago and is still doing incredibly important work today. May God bless him. It’s an honor to be alive at the same time and be able to share space and time with such a… pic.twitter.com/aoRDsBHJ1p — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) May 18, 2024

He’ll be 80 on the 28th of this month.

Thank you for the early-birthday celebration in Florida. So many great American Patriots. God bless America.#AmericasMayorLive https://t.co/jgvRQSuaCM — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) May 18, 2024

Photos of Rudy Giuliani at his birthday party in Florida tonight. I’m told guests had just finished singing “happy birthday” when agents served him paperwork on AZ fake elector charges. Trump strategists Roger Stone/Steve Bannon were also present. pic.twitter.com/u2YqdgoSU6 — Rachel Louise Just (@RLJnews) May 18, 2024

The fake elector’s case is one made up of whole cloth. The case followed the law.

