Soros Paid $80 Million to Censor Speech Online Pre-Election

Free Press (freepress.net) is a media group funded by billionaire leftist George Soros. The Media Research Center reported Tuesday that the group is leading the charge to restrict free speech online.

The Free Press Website claims a “free and open internet is a powerful tool for everyone fighting for social change and racial justice.” They are fighting to silence any narratives opposing theirs.

Soros is attempting to implement a global plan to pressure Big Tech social media platforms to censor heavily content. They want it done now, before November’s presidential election.

The Media Research Center says Free Press spearheads the effort to restrict free speech online.

Free Press is not to be confused with The Free Press media outlet steered by former New York Times editor Bari Weiss.

MRC described Free Press as an activist organization disguised as a journalism operation. It uses its sizable resources to push the federal government and Big Tech to silence conservative speech.

THE RESEARCH

Free Press claimed responsibility for helping to get former President Donald Trump banned from Twitter. They bragged in a news release about a letter sent by a coalition of more than 200 “civil society organizations, researchers, and journalists” to the heads of Big Tech companies such as Google, Instagram, Discord, X, and TikTok. In it, the groups called for the companies to reduce “interventions necessary to keep online platforms” allegedly “safe and healthy” and demanded “swift action” to protect “democracy.”

Democracy is the Left’s code word for collectivism, not democracy as in the Republic.

MRC revealed that Soros pumped $80.7 million into the coffers of at least 45 signatories between 2016 and 2022.

The Justification

The letter justified writing, claiming “real-world harms” and “the rise of extremism and violent attempts to overthrow democratic governments.” However, the MRC reported that its true design was to pressure Big Tech companies to silence speech the left despises. This is as 60 countries globally gear up for elections in 2024.

“Even more disturbing was the letter’s implication that its primary target is interfering in the 2024 U.S. election,” the MRC reported. “This development is directly in line with Soros’ brand, of which he has dedicated millions of his ungodly fortune to groups looking to interfere in elections by stifling online speech.”

The Demands

The letter made six demands of the Big Tech companies. The first of which called for investment “in greater platform integrity by reinstating election-integrity policies, inclusive of moderating content around the Big Lie,” as defined by co-signatory Brennan Center for Justice. The Brennan Center receives funding from Soros. The Big Lies is allegedly the idea the 2020 election was stolen from Trump. They are telling media what to say.

MRC reported that Global Witness was the signatory that received the most Soros funding. MRC is on record for pressuring Facebook and TikTok to increase censorship operations before the 2022 midterm elections. Between 2016 and 2022, Global Witness hauled in $20.3 million from Soros, the MRC said.

Additional Background

Strategic Dialogue, another signatory that received $3.1 million from Soros between 2017 and 2022, was recently exposed by a House Judiciary Committee investigation for co-authoring a “hate groups” blacklist with the Soros-funded Global Disinformation Index targeting “conservative” and faith-based organizations, the MRC said.

“The fact that Free Press is at the tip of this Soros-tied spear should concern every American,” the MRC said. “Free Press’ obsession with censorship and gaining Internet control cannot be overstated.

“This is the same group that boasted how it was ‘involved in direct talks that pressured Google and Amazon’ to boot the ‘dangerous’ pro-free speech platform Parler from their platforms because of so-called ‘election lies.'”

SPEAKING OF SILENCING VOICES – TAKE THE POPE

While discussing silencing opposing opinions, my Pope is trying to silence conservatives. While appearing on 60 Minutes, he gave Norah O’Donnell a false definition of a conservative, who must have been pleased.

No, that is not a conservative, and popes shouldn’t be political. Most conservatives are very forward-thinking, love traditional America, keep well-informed, and just want to see a lot of common sense in policy decisions, not dangerous, bizarre ideology.

It is the new liberals, who are anything but liberal, who want to send us back to the Stone Age.

While I love much of my religion, I won’t support this pope.

It was his message to conservatives, completely dismissing us. Listen to the brief clip yourself.

The Pope addresses his conservative critics in the church. “Conservative is one who clings to something and does not want to see beyond that. It is a suicidal attitude,” says Pope Francis. This Sunday on 60 Minutes, the Pope sits down with @NorahODonnell. https://t.co/mEN4CWeXMW pic.twitter.com/HPYgVm4kIp — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) May 16, 2024

