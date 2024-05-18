Historic Deportation Plan of 20 Million If Trump Wins?

The Wall Street Journal reports that Donald Trump’s allies are planning for the removal of an unprecedented number of alleged asylum seekers. The number being floated is as many as 20 million people, with an emphasis on criminals and terrorists first..

“A cadre of former Trump administration officials, Trump supporters, and conservative immigration wonks are writing executive orders, policy memos, and other documents in a bid to transform campaign rhetoric into policy. The goal, the people said, is to be ready on the first day of a Trump presidency to stem the flow of migrants across the U.S.-Mexico border, unwind President Biden’s immigration agenda, and lay the groundwork for what the former president has said would be the largest mass deportation in U.S. history.

They are allegedly looking into an accord struck between the U.K. and Rwanda in 2022. It would allow the U.K. to send migrants seeking asylum to the East African country. Legal challenges have kept it from being implemented, and it would prove very costly.

The list of possibilities they are exploring this time is extensive.

Who Would Implement It?

People who would implement the plan include Stephen Miller, as a senior White House aide, Tom Homan, former U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement chief, but he would need Senate approval. Others discussed include Chad Wolf, the former acting Homeland Security secretary; Mark Morgan, the former acting commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection; and Joe Edlow, the former acting director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Homan said, “I agree with the president: It has to be a historic deportation operation because we’ve had a historic influx.”

Rob Law is the director for homeland security and immigration at the America First Policy Institute. He is a former Trump official. He confirmed that the group has identified executive actions on immigration. Heritage Foundation of Project 2025 is possibly involved.

The Trump campaign poured cold water on the report.

“Despite our being crystal clear, some ‘allies’ haven’t gotten the hint, and the media, in their anti-Trump zeal, has been all-too-willing to continue using anonymous sourcing and speculation about a second Trump administration in an effort to prevent a second Trump administration,”

Trump senior advisers Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita said. “Unless a message is coming directly from President Trump or an authorized member of his campaign team, no aspect of future presidential staffing or policy announcements should be deemed official.”

Senior officials at the outside groups expect that if Trump wins the election, at least some of their draft plans will be implemented.

If there are any deportations or attempts to build a wall, there will be incredibly strong winds. They will need billions of dollars, and for that, we need a strongly supportive House and Senate.

Donald Trump only built part of the wall, and he didn’t deport the numbers he planned in 2016. However, the situation is dire now, and when Trump promises, he tries to fulfill it.

It does need to happen to save America. However, it will have been too late if the illegals vote this November.

