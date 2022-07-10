Arizona Republican Candidates Sue

to Stop Voting Tabulation Machine Use

By Mark Schwendau

About one month ago Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and state lawmaker Rep. Mark Finchem filed a lawsuit to stop voting tabulation machine use such as the ones used in November 2020 and mired in controversy thereafter.

Lake and Finchem want the court to stop Arizona from using electronic voting tabulation machines for the upcoming midterm elections of 2022. Republicans Lake and Rep. Mark Finchem, announced they’re seeking a preliminary injunction for the state not to use “unsecured black box electronic voting machines” this November. The injunction joins another lawsuit filed in April calling for a jury trial that would classify electronic voting system count ballots as unconstitutional. The April filing calls on a federal judge to bar the use of tabulation equipment in the 2022 elections as was used in November of 2020. The April lawsuit file is being underwritten by MyPillow CEO/Trump champion Mike Lindell.

The lawsuit names Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and members of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors and Pinal County Board of Supervisors as defendants. The lawsuit requests hand-counting of ballots on secure papers and cameras to allow “total transparency to the public including an auditable tabulation” at the precinct level.

The lawsuit filing may be viewed in its entirety here:

In their complaint filed, Finchem and Lake claim the vote tabulation machines are not “reliably secure” and don’t meet the “constitutional and statutory mandates to guarantee a free and fair election.” Finchem has said the machines are untrustworthy since companies who supply them refuse to open their systems and software to the public and, therefore, violate the Fourteenth Amendment. The litigation claims the machines have “glaring cybersecurity vulnerabilities,” including allowing for possible remote access, unmonitored network communications, and can contain secret content. Interestingly, the Arizona Senate’s partisan report of the 2020 election found no evidence that voting tabulation machines were connected to the internet or vote tally information was compromised.

The two things that constituted fraud by the Arizona Senate’s report were; The machines had a software update performed shortly after Trump backers began to investigate the 2020 election. This update wiped out all data results of the 2020 election which is required to be kept by federal law for a period of 2 years. The second thing that proves fraud by the Arizona Senate is at first the suppliers of the vote tabulation machines said they could not be accessed remotely during the election until cybersecurity experts provided by Mike Lindell showed they could easily be hacked by computer geeks who know their way around cyberspace.

Another interesting aspect of the use of these machines was they claim proprietary ownership of the software and the contents generated therein. The content belongs to the state governments and for that reason alone all vote tabulation machine companies should be banned.

Finchem is adamant that this filing is not a partisan issue. He noted the “vulnerabilities and insecurity” of the voting tabulation machines have been mentioned by Democrats like Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen Amy Klobuchar, and former senator and current Vice President Kamala Harris in the past. The lawsuit includes evidence and sworn declarations “from five top former military and civilian cyber and cyber-security experts.”

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” He classifies himself as a Christian conservative who God cast to be a realist. Mark is an award-winning educator who has published 7 books and numerous peer-reviewed trade journal articles some of which can be found on the Internet. His father was a fireman/paramedic while his mother was a registered nurse. He holds multiple degrees in technology education, industrial management, OSHA Safety, and Driver’s Education. His personal website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

