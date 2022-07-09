Sri Lanka Has Collapsed Under the Weight of Socialism, MMT, ESG

“Hundreds milled about in the grounds of the colonial-era whitewashed residence, with few security personnel in sight…”

Sri Lanka has collapsed. This is the result of socialism, MMT (deficit spending), eco-fascism, and ESG-touted policies. The Left is pretending the problems are over the pandemic. The lockdown is part of the problem only.

Pay Attention!

Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister offered his resignation after protesters stormed the president’s house. The mob set the residence on fire. This is what a real insurrection looks like.

It was actually thousands of people storming the residence and office.

Before breaking into the government buildings on Saturday, the protesters dismantled several police barricades in Colombo’s government district.

Protesters demanded the president’s resignation over the crisis and he said he’d oblige.

At least 39 people were injured in the unrest.

Sri Lankans have no fuel and no electricity- they’re starving. They don’t have food or medicine. They do have soaring inflation and had a ban on fertilizer, and pesticides.

“Soldiers and police were unable to hold back the crowd of chanting protesters demanding President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s resignation, as public anger grows over the country’s worst economic crisis in seven decades,” Reuters reports.

A Facebook Livestream from inside the president’s house showed hundreds of protesters, some draped in the national flag, packing into rooms and corridors.

Video footage showed some of them splashing in the swimming pool, while others sat on a four-poster bed and sofas. Some could be seen emptying out a chest of drawers in images that were widely circulated on social media.

SRI LANKA HAS COLLAPSED

Suffering from government mismanagement, socialism, and lockdowns, the country is in full-out revolt.

The ridiculous Democrats and RINOs call a riot an insurrection. It may fly with their followers but the rest of the world who live in real misery know what fools they are. These politicians are making fools of us throughout the world.

Climate extremists need to get educated. They hate fertilizer and pesticides, but organic farming in Sri Lanka is literally killing these people.

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa promised in his 2019 election campaign to transition the country’s farmers to organic agriculture over a period of 10 years. Last April, Rajapaksa’s government made good on that promise, imposing a nationwide ban on the importation and use of synthetic fertilizers and pesticides and ordering the country’s 2 million farmers to go organic.

The result was brutal and swift.

Suddenly, these self-sufficient people had to import rice and other crops. The bottom fell out of tea, rubber, and coconut, among other crops.

The climate extremists behave stupidly no matter how obviously wrong their decisions are. Now, Sri Lanka has collapsed.

It seems the people of Sri Lanka have had enough of their government. pic.twitter.com/nhkZwfmj5N — Bree A Dail (@breeadail) July 9, 2022

Protesters broke through the front gate of Sri Lanka’s Central Bank pic.twitter.com/mym00AzXEY — PN News (@PN_News_EN) July 9, 2022

Sri Lanka: The police is using extreme power against the protesters!pic.twitter.com/IPjsoJgns2 — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) July 9, 2022

Sri Lanka : Seems to be fun inside of the president house!pic.twitter.com/6pMcTukXVM — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) July 9, 2022

Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe will resign next week, after protests erupted over food and gas shortages, in the last 48hrs. Sri Lankan protestors set fire to both leader’s residences this evening. pic.twitter.com/pwdCjgYnt8 — Bree A Dail (@breeadail) July 9, 2022

Related