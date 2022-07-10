UN Demands No New Coal Plants or Oil & Gas Exploration

The United Nations has demanded an end to the global reliance on fossil fuels, calling for increased use of renewable energy instead. They made the demand as nations face a deep recession because of an energy crisis. Is this who Biden takes his cues from?

There is currently no renewable energy substitute that can possibly replace fossil fuels.

Current national climate pledges are a “collective suicide”. Ending the global addiction to fossil fuels is the top priority, UN secretary-general António Guterres said on Thursday. He has also called for a “renewable energy revolution.” That’s according to a press statement on the UN website.

“This means no new coal plants or expansion in oil and gas exploration,” the UN chief explained.

He conveniently ignores the pollution by China and India.

The comments come as the world is grappling with a worsening energy crisis. Western sanctions against Russia have caused most of the problems. They hurt the West.

Last month Germany, Austria, and the Netherlands announced they were reverting to coal-generated power in order to survive the upcoming winter, amid reduced oil and gas supplies from Russia.

The leading economies are also scrambling to get their hands on more oil, after international sanctions were slapped on Russian crude. The OPEC+ group of oil-exporting countries decided to expand crude production in July and August to relieve tight supply. The US and the EU are also reportedly contemplating lifting sanctions on Iran and Venezuela in order to allow their crude to flow to the markets. Although the US should be developing its own resources, they are instead abiding by the will of the eco-fascists.

Why would we listen to the globalist UN chief who has designs on controlling the world through the West-hating monolith? We’re being played.

Fossil fuels aren’t only Russia’s greatest resource, they’re the United States’. The UN has always hated the US.

Related