Arizona Secretary of State Wants to Disqualify Donald Trump from the 2024 Ballot

A secretary of state is considering disqualifying Donald Trump based on a distortion of the 14th Amendment. The 14th Amendment Section 3 was meant for Confederates, yet many Confederates served in Congress after the Civil War. Jefferson Davis didn’t even suffer repercussions. He lived to a ripe old age a free man.

Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes said Tuesday that his office is figuring out how to handle potential complaints over whether former President Donald Trump should be disqualified from appearing on the 2024 ballot.

The issue centers on the 14th Amendment, which prohibits people who have “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” from holding public office…

Now, the people running state elections are trying to figure out what to do if people bring legal challenges against Trump.

“We have to have a final certification of eligible candidates [for the primary ballot] by Dec. 14 for Arizona’s presidential preference election,” Fontes, a Democrat elected last year, told NBC News. “And because this will ultimately end up in court, we are taking this very seriously.”

New Hampshire Secretary of State David Scanlan is dealing with the same question as he watches a potential challenge to Trump brewing in his state. There, a Republican former Trump ally is considering bringing a 14th Amendment challenge against him.

Scanlon has since walked it back after complaints that he was considering it. Fontes is reportedly of questionable character. The lawsuits will be far-left kooks who sue and settle. The leftist Democrats play the victim with a wink and a nod.

THE ARGUMENT FOR AND AGAINST

A paper published online in the University of Pennsylvania Law Review earlier this month by University of Chicago Law School Professor William Baude and University of St. Thomas School of Law Professor Michael Paulsen argued Section 3 applies to Trump and disqualifies him from office. Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson mentioned the theory during the Republican presidential debate.

Lee said he disagrees “for essentially the same reasons articulated by Professor John Yoo,” a professor of law at the University of California at Berkeley and fellow at the Claremont Institute’s Center for the American Way of Life, in his article for the Federalist with Robert Delahunty.

The authors write that although the text of Section 3 “contains nothing limiting it to the Civil War,” it does distinguish between “rebellion” and “insurrection.” Under the definitions of the terms in 1863 Supreme Court cases, they argue Trump “may have been an ‘insurrectionist’ but not a ‘rebel,’” and they question whether Trump is even an insurrectionist because the Justice Department didn’t recommend charges and the Senate voted to acquit.

Donald Trump didn’t organize an insurrection or a rebellion. It was a riot and a rally.

