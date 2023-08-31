1609 Scientists + Declare There Is No Climate Emergency

Climate change has, somewhere along the line, become an excuse to destroy capitalism and turn us into a totalitarian utopia.

A World Climate Declaration, originally signed by 1,200 climate scientists and related professionals, declared that there is “no climate emergency.” Hundreds more have signed on since they formedthe organization.

“There is no cause for panic and alarm. We strongly oppose the harmful and unrealistic net-zero CO2 policy proposed for 2050.”

Sentinel reported on this Group, CLINTEL, several times. It isn’t only these 1200 scientists. There was a group of 11,000 scientists and another group of 30,000 scientists who said there was no climate emergency. All were put down or ignored.

CFact reports that there are now 1609 signatories. They are determined to get the message out, so we’re reporting it again. People need to wake up and fast.

The following is the summary.

There is no climate emergency

A global network of over 1609 scientists and professionals has prepared this urgent message. Climate science should be less political, while climate policies should be more scientific. Scientists should openly address uncertainties and exaggerations in their predictions of global warming, while politicians should dispassionately count the real costs as well as the imagined benefits of their policy measures.

Natural as well as anthropogenic factors cause warming

The geological archive reveals that Earth’s climate has varied as long as the planet has existed, with natural cold and warm phases. The Little Ice Age ended as recently as 1850. Therefore, it is no surprise that we are now experiencing a period of warming.

Warming is far slower than predicted

The world has warmed significantly less than predicted by the IPCC on the basis of modeled anthropogenic forcing. The gap between the real world and the modeled world tells us that we are far from understanding climate change.

Climate policy relies on inadequate models

Climate models have many shortcomings and are not remotely plausible as global policy tools. They blow up the effect of greenhouse gases such as CO 2 . In addition, they ignore the fact that enriching the atmosphere with CO 2 is beneficial.

CO 2 is plant food, the basis of all life on Earth

CO 2 is not a pollutant. It is essential to all life on Earth. Photosynthesis is a blessing. More CO 2 is beneficial for nature, greening the Earth: additional CO 2 in the air has promoted growth in global plant biomass. It is also good for agriculture, increasing the yields of crops worldwide.

Global warming has not increased natural disasters

There is no statistical evidence that global warming is intensifying hurricanes, floods, droughts, and such like natural disasters, or making them more frequent. However, there is ample evidence that CO2 mitigation measures are as damaging as they are costly.

Climate policy must respect scientific and economic realities

There is no climate emergency. Therefore, there is no cause for panic and alarm. We strongly oppose the harmful and unrealistic net-zero CO 2 policy proposed for 2050. If better approaches emerge, and they certainly will, we have ample time to reflect and re-adapt. The aim of global policy should be ‘prosperity for all’ by providing reliable and affordable energy at all times. In a prosperous society men and women are well educated, birthrates are low and people care about their environment.

Epilogue

The World Climate Declaration (WCD) has brought a large variety of competent scientists together from all over the world*. The considerable knowledge and experience of this group is indispensable in reaching a balanced, dispassionate, and competent view of climate change.

From now onward, the group is going to function as the “Global Climate Intelligence Group”. The CLINTEL Group will give solicited and unsolicited advice on climate change and energy transition to governments and companies worldwide.

* It is not the number of experts but the quality of arguments that counts

Vivek Ramaswamy does this well. In the clip, Andrea Mitchell uses Michael Mann as a source. He’s the liar who tried to pass the Hockey Stick off as proof.

These are the facts:

After getting schooled by @VivekGRamaswamy on climate, @mitchellreports defends by saying “We often interview @MichaelEMann” on this channel.” Reality: Mann falsely claimed multiple times to be a Nobel prize winner. https://t.co/4ok9RqsAV6 If Mann can’t tell the truth about… https://t.co/PVBncaNERL — Steve Milloy (@JunkScience) August 30, 2023

