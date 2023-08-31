Coffee City Has One Police Officer for Every Five Residents

A little town in Texas called Coffee City has a population of 249, but they have 50 police officers. That’s one officer for every five residents. As residents said, “The police are everywhere. Why do we need so many?”

The reporter who filmed it and interviewed the people also got shots of the police cars going back and forth. They were everywhere.

They’ve collected over a million dollars in traffic fines in a year.

Over half of them have sketchy police records and were fired for all kinds of reasons. The chief explained that most of them were just let go because they got into political trouble with the bosses. He agreed that he hired a lot of officers, having quadrupled the numbers since he came into office.

I was wondering about the crime rate – it should be 0. It’s not. It’s 16.52 per thousand. I don’t know if any crimes were committed by the police.

Watch:

Related