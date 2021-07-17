Arizona State Senator calls for recalling electors

















State Senator Wendy Rogers (R-AZ) called for the Arizona electors in the 2020 presidential election to be recalled. She also called for a new election after seeing some preliminary results from the Arizona audit.

“I have heard enough. With the tens of thousands of ballots mailed without being requested, the over ten thousand people who voted after registering after November 3rd, the failure of Maricopa to turn over the 40% machines.

“The passwords that Dominion still refuses to turn over, and tens of thousands of unauthorized queries demonstrating how insecure the election was.

“I call for the Biden electors to be recalled to Arizona & a new election must be conducted. Arizona’s electors must not be awarded fraudulently & we need to get this right.”

Not everyone agrees.

ALAN DERSHOWITZ SAID THE ELECTION WAS NOT STOLEN

Dershowitz: The evidence seems to strongly suggest that it wasn’t stolen and that the outcome was right pic.twitter.com/thXmc5zUlb — Acyn (@Acyn) July 16, 2021

PRESIDENT TRUMP RESPONDS

Former President Donald Trump released a new statement concerning the Maricopa audit hearing in Arizona on Thursday. Trump acknowledged State Senator Wendy Rogers’ comments. She has been crucial in encouraging the Arizona audit and attempting to prevent DOJ “interference”.

The former president said “Arizona Senate hearings on the Maricopa County Election audit is devastating news to the Radical Left Democrats and the Biden Administration. While this, according to the Senate, is preliminary, with results being announced at a later date, it seems that 74,243 Mail-In Ballots were counted with ‘no clear record of them being sent.’ There were 18,000 voters who were scrubbed from the voter rolls after the election. They also revealed that the voting system was breached or hacked (by who?) Very big printer and ballot problems with different paper used, etc., and MUCH MORE.”

THE STATEMENT

.@POTUS45 on @ArizonaAudit: “Arizona Senate hearings on the Maricopa County Election Audit is devastating news to the Radical Left Democrats and the Biden Administration.” FULL STATEMENT: pic.twitter.com/IUmkQMu7v8 — Natalie Harp (@NatalieJHarp) July 15, 2021

THE ALLEGATIONS

Arizona Senate President Karen Fann held a public briefing on Thursday with the leaders of the ongoing election audit. The auditors’ update alleged that 74,000 absentee ballots lacked documentation, thousands of ballots were duplicated without proper documentation, and over 11,000 voters were not on the November election voter rolls, but showed up on the December voter rolls.

This is more smoking gun evidence that election fraud was serious and widespread in the 2020 election. https://t.co/TXgaGcWXGt — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) July 15, 2021

Related















