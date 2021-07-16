DACA’s illegal, judge blocks new applications

















Breaking News: A federal judge in Texas ruled DACA unlawful, saying that Barack Obama exceeded his authority when he created the program by executive order.

The judge’s nuanced decision could jeopardize the legal status of immigrants known as Dreamers, though they’ll retain the ability to stay and work in the U.S. The Biden administration is expected to appeal the ruling.

It is undoubtedly illegal. We knew that from the start. At one point, Barack Obama said it was unconstitutional. He had no authority to change immigration law, just as Joe Biden has no right to violate federal law by keeping the border open.

U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen sided with a group of states suing to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, arguing that it was illegally created by former President Barack Obama in 2012.

On Friday, the judge blocked new applications to a program that protects immigrants who were brought to the United States as children from deportation but said the hundreds of thousands of people already enrolled would not be affected until further court rulings.

