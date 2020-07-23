Armed children as young as 10 years of age are carjacking in Chicago

Armed children as young as ten years of age carjacked several cars in Chicago in the last month. The gangs get these children young and are ruining an entire generation.

Chicago police say a group of children, ages 10 to 17, carjacked at least 16 people since late June — wreaking havoc on a peaceful South Side neighborhood. In two of the carjackings, shots were fired but no one was hit.

“I’m scared to use my garage. I don’t feel safe in my neighborhood,” said Alyssa Blanchard, an elementary school teacher at Chicago Public Schools. She was one of the victims.

Blanchard was carjacked July 14 while returning home in the early evening. As she pulled into her alley garage on South Kingston Avenue, she noticed a vehicle and three or four children come toward her.

Two children armed with handguns pointed them to her head and ordered her out of her BMW, she said. One child looked as young as 11, she said. [others have said 10]

“It was so instantaneous … I was just scared for my life. I thought, ‘this is it,’” she said.

They took her purse, which had about $300 inside, and jumped inside her BMW and rode off, she said.

Blanchard said the children used her BMW the next day to carjack a woman in the parking lot of Trinity Hospital. In that carjacking, a 21-year-old was seated in her Lexus when four or five teens exited a BMW, with two of them confronting her with guns, police said.

Two teens forced her to the ground outside the car, but she grabbed onto a door handle and held on until the teens drove off, police said. The woman was treated for a foot injury.

Blanchard said police recovered her BMW, which had been crashed a couple of days after the carjacking.

No arrests made yet.

What is Mayor Lightfoot doing about it? Nothing. She just blames guns and the President.