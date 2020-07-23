King County Exec will dismantle criminal justice system, eliminate Seattle jail, end juvie

The King County executive announced on Tuesday that plans are underway to dismantle the county’s current justice system, do away with the Seattle jail and juvenile detention facility, and replace incarceration with social welfare programs.

So, no jails, no justice system, definitely no youth in jail, and police are gradually castrated. What could possibly go wrong? This is your Democrat today.

The Marxist Black Lives Matter approved the plan in a statement, according to KCPQ, which shows that the Soros-funded movement is fast becoming a political party with a lot of clout.

“We want a system that supports youth and helps them lead healthy, productive, and fulfilling lives. Their lives matter. Ending youth incarceration is the right thing to do for our children, their families, and all of us,” the BLM organization said in part.

HE ANNOUNCED IT IN A MEMO

A memo released on July 21 said King County Executive Dow Constantine’s proposed plan replaces “secure detention” facilities with programs intended to promote “prevention, diversion, rehabilitation, and harm reduction,” KCPQ reported.

“The Executive’s proposal calls for a phased closing of the Seattle jail” after the coronavirus pandemic is “brought under control,” according to a copy of the memo posted to Facebook by the station.

In his memo, he called the jail “obsolete” and expensive, adding it didn’t serve “security, healthcare, or efficiency needs.”

The county executive also plans to shut down the Patricia H. Clark Children and Family Justice Center’s secured detention facility entirely. He plans to use it for community programs, according to the memo.

The memo said the county had already reduced the juvenile population in the facility to half of what it was before the pandemic, and the goal was to get rid of the detention aspect of the building entirely by 2025.

Today I commit King County to converting the remaining youth detention units at the CFJC to other uses as quickly as possible, and no later than 2025. — Dow Constantine (@kcexec) July 21, 2020

RADICAL ESCALATION IN THE ABOLISH POLICE AGENDA

Reporter Christopher Rufo wrote that it is a radical escalation in the agenda of “abolishing the police” and “abolishing prisons.” This policy would eliminate nearly 60 percent of King County’s jail capacity—and lead to the early release of violent criminals.

His sources told him that King County corrections officers are preparing themselves for mass layoffs. Frustration, chaos, and disbelief among jail staff.

As we know from research and experience, youth who commit crimes, anyone who commits crimes will generally commit more serious crimes in time if not stopped early in their criminal career.

One thing is certain. Dow is solidifying the criminal vote for Democrats for years to come.

Jail is where lower-level criminals sentenced to less than a year of incarceration serve their time, KCPQ reported. However, dangerous felons awaiting trial for murder, rape, and other violent crimes are also held at the county jail while they are awaiting trial.

WHAT ABOUT THE MOST VIOLENT OFFENDERS?

He hasn’t explained what will happen to violent offenders currently held in the King Country facility once the jail is closed.

Dennis Behrend Jr., a bail bond specialist with Lacey O’Malley Bail Bond Agency, said he thought the plan sounded crazy.

“I sit in the courtroom almost every day listening to cases and we don’t bond out everyone. There are some seriously dangerous people in custody,” Behrend said.

He said he doesn’t oppose the county looking for alternative solutions to jail for the mentally ill or the chemically dependent, but questioned what they planned to do with all the violent offenders.

“There were three people booked Friday on homicide charges,” Behrend told KCPQ. “Are we gonna let those people out? I have no idea what they plan to do for those people and justice needs to be held for people who’ve done wrong.”

The Kent County Mayor is very concerned that she will get their criminals. If there are no jails or youth facilities, she believes the only thing left is to not arrest them. The King Country exec told her not to worry about that. They will work it out.

People do worry though. King County already put their coronavirus positive patients in a hotel in Kent after saying they wouldn’t.

THE KENT COUNTY TWEETS

We can confirm letter is authentic. If King County actually closes downtown Seattle jail without doing anything meaningful to address repeat offender problem, then they’ll just be shipping the problem to Kent and playing catch and release from jail there. https://t.co/wB2agxbQGE — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) July 21, 2020

Of course the hope is they can fix repeat offender problem, drug crisis, and mental health crisis. Everyone would love to have no need for the jail. But we’re to believe they can solve those problems when they haven’t made a dent? Most likely scenario is they just stop arresting. — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) July 21, 2020

Statement from Kent Mayor Dana Ralph. pic.twitter.com/gUhvyYYa3E — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) July 21, 2020