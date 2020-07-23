Biden to revive plan that will destroy the suburbs

Joe Biden plans to ramp up the Obama-era social engineering scheme, Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing Act.

HUD Secretary Ben Carson has kept it from becoming a problem.

Biden’s plan is to force suburban towns with single-family homes and minimum lot sizes to build high-density affordable housing smack in the middle of their leafy neighborhoods. The ultimate goal is to eliminate all zoning [and the single-family home].

It was Obama’s worst idea. It’s a plan to redistribute housing.

REDISTRIBUTE WEALTH ACCORDING TO RACE

HUD, under the rule, mapped every neighborhood in the United States, providing details of the access minorities have to resources in stronger neighborhoods. The plan was to use this information to redistribute investments and resources.

In 2015, the New York Post reported that Obama’s pencil pushers were mining data on Americans’ health, home loans, credit cards, places of work, neighborhoods, school discipline, you name it — all to document “inequalities” between minorities and whites.

HUD’s fair housing regulation is aimed at helping communities understand “fair housing barriers” and to “establish clear goals” for “improving integrated living patterns and overcoming historic patterns of segregation.

HUD plans to provide data for every neighborhood in the country listing the access minorities have to local assets such as schools, jobs, transportation, and other neighborhood resources that help bring people into the middle class.

They want to provide fair housing for all through social engineering to take money and resources from those who earned it.

HUD will develop long-term solutions to help “people gain access to different neighborhoods,”.. channeling investments into under-served areas.” The mapping tool may guide development and zoning decisions as one example.

AFFIRMATIVELY FURTHERING FAIR HOUSING ACT (AFFH)

It’s housing totalitarianism.

Under the “Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing” Act (AFFH),” if your municipality takes money from the federal government, you will be forced to obey. Every town, every village, every small city will lose its sovereignty and become subject to the rule of centralized mega-cities.

Barack Obama began this movement for racial and economic justice in 2013, attacking neighborhoods that didn’t have a certain number of poor and minorities. They weren’t “inclusive” he claimed.

While integration is a good thing, social engineering with blocks of gang-attracting projects is not.

The Furthering Fair Housing Act and the mapping project came about in 2013.

As HUD’s 2013 proposal explained, towns had to make it possible for low-income minorities to choose suburban living and provide “adequate support to make their choices possible.”

Towns had to scrap zoning, build bigger water and sewer lines to support high-density living, expand schools and social services, and add mass transit. All pushing up local taxes. Towns that refused would lose their federal aid.

It’s not racial justice, it’s communism.

BIDEN IS USING ALLEGED SYSTEMIC RACISM TO ESTABLISH MARXISM

Biden and the equality warriors are using accusations of racism to accomplish something different: Marxist economic integration. Their message is: You worked and saved to move to the suburbs, but you can’t have that way of life unless everyone else can, too.

President Trump has warned that Biden would “totally destroy the beautiful suburbs” by “placing far-left Washington bureaucrats in charge of local zoning.” People of all ethnicities live in the suburbs and they will suffer as well as whites. My neighborhood on Long Island has all manner of ethnicities.

It’s true, it’s the plan. Biden isn’t really doing and saying much since he’s suffering from some mental health issue. But his handlers are Marxists and they will do it.

