After Democrats leaked the ethics report on Matt Gaetz, Democrats, and some so-called Republicans demanded the Armed Forces Committee share the FBI report on Pete Hegseth, probably until the media gets hold of it.

Politico reported that at least a dozen senators want to see the FBI’s background check on Pete Hegseth. They called it a “rare move” for the Senate Armed Services Committee, which likes to limit who sees these reports.

According to Politico, pressure is building from both Democrats and Republicans to provide more lawmakers with the ongoing report, whose contents could determine whether Hegseth makes it to the Pentagon.

The FBI is corrupt, and their reports are politicized.

“It would be helpful, given the allegations that have been lodged against Mr. Hegseth, to be able to see the FBI background check,” Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), a potential swing vote on Hegseth, said in an interview.

Collins is a Uniparty member.

Thom Tillis wants it shared with at least committee members.

The more people see it, the more likely it is to be leaked.

Eight Senate Armed Services Democrats, including Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Tim Kaine (D-Va.) Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii), and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.). They and Sen. Angus King (Maine-I) said they want the report released to all committee members.

What a shock.

Blumenthal, one of the most vocal Democrats on the issue, went further. He said he wants senators involved in all confirmation hearings to see the findings. “The FBI report ought to be shared with the entire committee, in fact, with the entire Senate before any vote,” he said.

They couldn’t possibly have an agenda like leaking it and then letting the media tear Hegseth apart for them.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email