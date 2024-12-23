State Sen. Accidentally Sends Out Propaganda Used to Fool the Peasants

A popular X poster and podcaster, Brandi Krause, revealed the propaganda Washington Democrats are using to coach legislators to trick people into accepting more exorbitant taxes.

They plan a wealth tax: a tax on unrealized gains, a B & O surcharge for large corporations, and taxation on high-paying jobs. These are communist level taxes, especially the wealth tax.

State Sen. Noel Frame accidentally sent the cheat sheets to everyone. Instead of cutting taxes, Democrats are going to keep raising them, sending the economy into a spiral.

Frame was embarrassed. Her character was exposed for all to see. People like her don’t work for the people, and they have no respect for the people who vote for them.

Noel Frame is considered a Washington State Democrat Superstar.

