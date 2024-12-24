Pakistan’s Developing a Ballistic Missile That Can Reach the US

The Biden administration announced that Pakistan is developing a long-range ballistic missile that could eventually provide nuclear-armed Islamabad with a weapon capable of striking the U.S.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the U.S. imposed sanctions after it said efforts to press concerns fell short. Usually, sanctions don’t work. The ones that do work are against Iran, and Bidenistas kept lifting them.

“The list of countries that possess both nuclear weapons and the missile capability to reach the U.S. homeland directly is very small, and they tend to be adversarial,” Deputy National Security Adviser Jon Finer said Thursday. “So candidly, it is hard for us to see Pakistan’s actions as anything other than an emerging threat to the United States.”

We have a growing rift with Pakistan now.

On Saturday, Pakistan’s foreign ministry spokeswoman said that Finer’s allegations were “unfounded,” “devoid of rationality,” and “unhelpful for the overall relationship.”

Building a missile will take years, but the Biden Administration said they’re trying to get ahead of the problem.

The US considers it an “emerging threat.”

Relations between the U.S. and Pakistan have strained in recent years, partly due to Washington’s closer ties with India and Islamabad’s growing alignment with China.

Hopefully, we won’t totally destroy all our relations in the world by January 20. This administration is terrible when it comes to diplomacy.

