Armed New Black Panthers Outside Ahmaud Arbery Courthouse Threaten Squads of Hitmen

















We haven’t followed the Ahmaud Arbery case but one thing we do know is that armed lunatics outside a courthouse threatening to form bands of hitmen to kill people who are acquitted is not acceptable.

Yet, that is what is going on outside the courthouse as three men face their fate in the death of Arbery. Closing arguments are underway.

Why are they allowed near the court? They are intimidating juries.

Outside of the Ahmaud Arbery trial courthouse, New Black Panther Party spokesman Minister Mikhail Muhammad said, “We have to develop a squad of undercover hit-men to go after these goddamn killers.”pic.twitter.com/wIU8tSjYn9 — Suburban Black Man 🇺🇸 (@goodblackdude) November 22, 2021

Members of the New Black Panther Party and BLM have brought a casket outside the courthouse this morning as they speak in support of Ahmaud Arbery. pic.twitter.com/I92oZ5lRJ4 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 22, 2021

Defense attorneys for Greg and Travis McMichael spot armed New Black Panther Party members outside the Glynn County courthouse. #AhmaudArbery pic.twitter.com/W6gxTzdcEh — Alex Presha (@Alex_Presha) November 22, 2021

A group identifying as the Black Panther Party taking to the streets near the Glynn Co Courthouse as closing arguments in the murder trial of #AhmaudArbery continue. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/pcz1Ao1FSd — Zac Summers (@ZacOnTV) November 22, 2021

🚨BREAKING: The New Black Panthers Militia Is Marching Armed With Rifles Outside Of The Glynn County Courthouse Where The Ahmaud Arbery Trial Is Occurring pic.twitter.com/ZBWInoGdGN — HeadlineHunter! 🚨 Alerts (@freehumanity911) November 22, 2021

