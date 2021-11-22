Armed New Black Panthers Outside Ahmaud Arbery Courthouse Threaten Squads of Hitmen

By
M. Dowling
-
0

We haven’t followed the Ahmaud Arbery case but one thing we do know is that armed lunatics outside a courthouse threatening to form bands of hitmen to kill people who are acquitted is not acceptable.

Yet, that is what is going on outside the courthouse as three men face their fate in the death of Arbery. Closing arguments are underway.

Why are they allowed near the court? They are intimidating juries.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply