Armed Robber Isn’t Charged For Trying to Carjack

a Police Car In St. Louis-No Really

According to police, prosecutors in St. Louis, Missouri, declined filing charges against a man who allegedly attempted to carjack a marked police SUV while two officers were inside,

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department sought charges of first-degree robbery, armed criminal action, and resisting arrest against a 27-year-old suspect who allegedly tried to carry out the carjacking Saturday.

A spokeswoman for Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner told 5 On Your Side the case “is under investigation,” but declined to answer why charges weren’t filed.

Police said officers responded to a report of shots fired Saturday morning at about 3 a.m. in the city. The officers in the marked police SUV said a man stepped in front of their car as it was moving before the man stood next to the passenger’s window and pointed a gun. He ran off after realizing it was a cop car.

The two officers called dispatch and provided a description of the man. The suspect was apprehended in the parking lot of a nearby restaurant. Police found he was carrying a gun during a search.

In case you thought this kind of behavior might be a one-off and the thug should be given the benefit of the doubt you’d be very wrong.

The suspect, who was not named in local media reports, is facing other previous charges in the St. Louis area, including domestic assault, violating an order of protection, and first-degree property damage.

Kim Gardner’s name might ring a bell. She was the Circuit Attorney whose behavior caused Sen. Josh Hawley to call for a civil rights review. He felt her overzealous investigation into a white couple (the McCloskeys) displaying guns after several hundred BLM protesters broke a locked gate and marched by their house represented an abuse of power.

There were no reports of either Mark or Patricia McCloskey attempting to carjack a marked police vehicle, which would seem to be a get out of jail free card in Kim Garner’s St. Louis.

