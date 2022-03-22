Indiana Gov Vetoes Bill to Protect Girls and Women’s Sports

Indiana Republican Governor Eric Holcomb vetoed a bill that would have protected girls or women on sports teams from transgenders who are actually boys or men. The legislature has the votes to override it if they decide to do that.

Governor Holcomb was concerned about how it would be applied across the state. There were “too many unanswered questions,” he said.

That sounds reasonable, but there is another more serious problem that goes beyond sports.

THE INVENTED DEFINITIONS

The problem lies in warped definitions. Referring to women and girls as cisgenders is ridiculous. They are women and girls, period. The Left is destroying what a woman is, what a girl is, and we need people to stand up. for us.

Defining gender as what the sex one imagines oneself to be is misrepresenting gender. If people want to imagine they are of some other gender, who cares. But they shouldn’t be allowed to take away the rights of others. They are hijacking the identity of women and girls.

The American Heritage Dictionary defines gender this way:

A grammatical category, often designated as male, female, or neuter, used in the classification of nouns, pronouns, adjectives, and, in some languages, verbs that may be arbitrary or based on characteristics such as sex or animacy and that determines agreement with or selection of modifiers, referents, or grammatical forms. The fact of being classified as belonging to such a category. Either of the two divisions, designated female and male, by which most organisms are classified on the basis of their reproductive organs and functions; sex.

CNN is trying to say this is the definition:

While sex is a category that refers broadly to physiology, a person’s gender is an innate sense of identity. The factors that go into determining the sex listed on a birth certificate may include anatomy, genetics, and hormones, and there is broad natural variation in each of these categories. For this reason, critics have said the language of “biological sex,” as used in this legislation, is overly simplistic and misleading.

Advocates of such measures have argued that transgender women and girls have physical advantages ​over cisgender women and girls in sports.

