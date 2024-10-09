Armed Thieves Now Breaking into NYC Homes & Apts.

Armed thieves are breaking into apartments and homes in New York City. They disarm the WiFi first and then smash the surveillance cameras. These people are mostly illegal migrants and career criminals who are immediately released after each crime. At the same time, the officials will say crime is down because they think you’re stupid.

Stores and homes wouldn’t have goods behind locked cases or in safes if crime were down. The criminals are violent. They hit people and zip-tie them. The crooks appear to know what they are looking for, which means they stalk people or have information from elsewhere, possibly on social media.

They go into safe neighborhoods and neighborhoods with some wealth. They don’t need prior information on the victims, but it would help if they did.

District Attorney Alvin Bragg currently has Good Samaritan Daniel Penny on trial, facing 15 years in prison with a leftist jury and judge while he lets criminals go free.

Vote for Kamala and bring this nationwide.

Watch: