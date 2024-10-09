DOJ Prosecuted the One GOP Donor in FTX Scandal for a Non-Case

“100% of the money I gave went to Republicans. I’ve always been Republican, it’s just the party that makes the most sense… the government hands get-out-of-jail-free cards if you parrot the narrative that they want. And then everyone who would provide any counterpoint is frightened.”

The Biden Justice Department prosecuted hundreds of Americans for their anti-Democrat political activities, and one of the worst is that of a former crypto executive at defunct FTX Ryan Salame.

Basically, Mr. Salame will go to prison for donating to Donald Trump.

They nabbed Mr. Salame for campaign finance violations when he donated to Republicans. He was charged and pleaded guilty. Now, he will serve seven and a half years in prison, whereas the prosecutor only recommended five to seven years.

The judge was the anti-Republican Judge Kaplan.

Salame was the only Republican charged with the FTX fraud. The DOJ said they knew Salame knew nothing about the financial crimes.

His Crimes: No License to Transfer Money; Campaign Finance Violation

The former executive was told he didn’t need a US money transfer license. His division didn’t touch US customers, and he moved the money of non-US citizens. It made no sense that he was indicted. The lawyers told him he didn’t need a license and that it was their responsibility.

Sam Bankman Fried didn’t get indicted for campaign finance. Only he and one other. He’s a Republican, and the Democrats weren’t charged.

The DOJ charged Salame with a straw contribution. He had no clue this was a crime since he took the lawyers’ advice. His lawyers advised him to borrow the money, a d that’s how the DOJ turned it into a crime. If he just sold his shares and donated, it would not have been a crime.

How They Got Him to Plead Guilty

They got him to plead to the crimes to avoid trial by saying they wouldn’t prosecute his loved ones he says are totally innocent.

Salame said his lawyers warned him that it was almost impossible to win against the government during the trial. They told him that if he fought it, they’d add more years to his sentence.

You have to parrot the government narrative.

He pleaded guilty because the government said it wouldn’t investigate his girlfriend, the mother of his child. They decided to investigate her anyway after saying they wouldn’t. Since his finances and his girlfriends are intermixed, she’s also guilty of campaign finance fraud. They plan to indict her.

When campaign finance laws were rewritten, Republicans said they were written to weaponize them against Republicans. It sure seems that is true.

At one point, Salame said it seems like the government does whatever it wants around the world now.

Ryan Salame was the only executive at FTX who wasn’t a partisan Democrat. You can imagine what Biden’s prosecutors did to him. (0:00) Ryan Salame’s “Crimes”

(13:12) The DOJ’s Narrative

(22:26) How Was Sam Bankman-Fried’s Family Involved?

(38:49) How Salame Met SBF

(42:24) What… pic.twitter.com/0s5g72lzFS — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) October 9, 2024