Is the U.S. Government the Cause of a Perfect Storm and Its Brutal Aftermath?

by Paul Dowling

“Our response is to increase the number and intensity of these extreme weather events, and we’re going to use all the resources of the federal government to do it.” – Joe Biden, saying aloud what many Americans have only suspected.

Weaponization of the Weather

In the American West, state and local officials often approve cloudseeding, especially in winter, in order to increase snowfall to add to the water supply that comes from the melting snow in summertime. Sometimes, the seeding of clouds is done for the benefit of ski resorts by making more snow for skiers to enjoy their holiday. This practice is also used worldwide to help farmers not only in the U.S. but in India, China, and other countries.

The technology which allows for successful cloudseeding was refined by the U.S. military during the Vietnam War, between 1967 and 1972, for the purpose of weaponizing the monsoon season against the North Vietnamese by extending and intensifying it. Whether the military goals behind Operation Popeye were successful have been up for debate ever since. But what everyone can agree on is the fact that weather modification works!

A Perfect Storm

A patent application under the title “Method for controlling hurricanes” and assigned number US20100072297A1 was published on March 25, 2010. The abstract reads as follows:

“A method for controlling hurricanes by raising temperature in the eye and/or in the outflow. Air temperature within the eye and in the outflow of a hurricane is raised by flying scores of jet planes with afterburners in the structure. Small changes in temperature on a large scale bring in large changes in other variables on the smaller scale to change the direction and intensity of the hurricane.”

Interestingly, the current status of this patent is marked as “Abandoned.” According to ip.com, “[o]ften, this abandonment is strategic. . .. [I]f the commercial potential is not enough to cover USPTO fees and legal expenses, a patent may be abandoned. . .. Once a patent is abandoned, the technology is no longer protected from competitors.” This would also mean that the government could use the patent without impediment.

Kristy Tallman, a weather researcher on X, has found that the U.S. government owns twelve patents related to weather modification. One of special interest is entitled “Apparatus and Related Methods for Weather Modification by Electrical Processes in the Atmosphere.” The abstract summary apprises the reader that the “present invention provides an apparatus for weather modification” that causes an “emitter electrode to ionize the vicinity of the emitter electrode,” thereby increasing precipitation.

Also, Ms. Muck Raker has posted patent number US20030085296A1, described as a Hurricane and Tornado Control Device. The abstract reads as follows:

“A method is disclosed for affecting the formation and/or direction of a low atmospheric weather system. Audio generators are positioned to project sound waves toward a peripheral area of a weather system. The sound waves are generated at a frequency to affect the formation of the weather system in a manner to disrupt, enhance or direct the formation. The sound waves can also be projected in a manner to cause the system to produce rain.”

This patent has also been abandoned, leaving its use open to any and all who may have a budget to finance such a venture.

Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger has posted to the users of X, “Cloud seeding is official in Dubai. Geo-engineering weather is institutionalized – controlling rainfall for agriculture . . . climate change and more. . .. Of course, why didn’t we think of it before?” When a useful cloud has begun to form, officials of the United Arab Emirates often order cloudseeding to help local farmers.

A Brutal Aftermath

In the aftermath of Helene, FEMA has not only displayed what Paul Bosakowski has described as “shocking incompetence” in its handling of matters, but the government agency has also taken to blocking access to storm-afflicted areas by anyone trying to enter the area for the purpose of helping out the victims. According to @ImMeme0, a “[f]ormer Coast Guard member who traveled to North Carolina with her K9s for body recovery efforts was advised to avoid FEMA, as agents were reportedly confiscating supplies from private citizens . . . [and] diverting supplies meant for North Carolinians to migrant shelters.” Why would FEMA be disrupting rescue efforts on the ground unless the U.S. government has targeted the people? And if FEMA has been weaponized by the government, why not the weather? The government does have the technology and power to do so, after all.

@CL4WS-OUT is reporting that “FEMA representatives are threatening reporter Jeremy Herrell to take down his videos that show what is really going on in N.C. BUT Sheriffs there are banding together and threatening arrests of FEMA agents who [continue to] try to impede their efforts of SAVING LIVES.”

And Philip Anderson writes, “North Carolina Sheriffs say that they are ready to start arresting Kamala Harris’s FEMA feds if they continue blocking rescue workers and pilots from saving lives and delivering critical aid. We should call the Sheriffs and ask them to deputize all of the rescue workers. That way we can arrest FEMA ourselves.” Local sheriffs have now begun rounding up and detaining FEMA workers who refuse to allow rescue supplies to enter devastated areas in an ongoing conflict of locals against the feds.

Not Again!

And now, there is another storm, and its target is Tampa, Florida! It is named Milton and it has the potential to develop into a category-4 monster — or worse. Are Helene and Milton intended as a one-two punch to hit heavily conservative areas, thereby suppressing the Republican vote?

@maryadkins has shown in a radar display on X that “Flight # NOAA42” flew into and out of Helene “right before Hurricane Helene hit land.” Was this simply a routine mission to measure windspeed, or was such a measurement unnecessary at that point, and was it perhaps done for the nefarious purpose of seeding the clouds to increase the power of its downpour? It is doubtful that such a question will receive an honest answer from anyone in the Biden/Harris Administration.

The good news is that the people are wide awake now and investigating current events with critical eyes.

~~~

Paul Dowling has written about the Constitution, as well as articles for the Independent Sentinel, American Thinker, Godfather Politics, Eagle Rising, and Free Thought Matters.