Armored Vehicles, Agents with Guns Trained on J6ers Who “Paraded”

















Capital Punishment by famed producer Nick Searcy tells the story of J6 without the left-wing hate. Here’s one of the stories and the trailer with a link to the film. It’s being buried by Big Tech.

“Pre-dawn FBI raids were conducted by dozens of armed agents transported in tactical vehicles to terrorize January 6 protesters and their neighbors.

“Citizens were ratted on by their friends and colleagues. Families were bankrupted and traumatized by the Biden regime’s ongoing crusade to punish hundreds of Americans who protested his unlawful election. People are held behind bars and denied bail based on their political views as trials are delayed far into 2022.

“And then there was the near point-blank execution of Ashli Babbitt at the hands of a Capitol Police lieutenant, who still is praised as a hero by the media and lawmakers of both parties while facing no criminal consequences for his actions that day.”

Watch:

