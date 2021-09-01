Army Colonel: “We are f*cking abandoning American citizens”

















“We are fucking abandoning American citizens,” said an Army colonel assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division in an encrypted Sunday text message to Michael Yon, who revealed the message to Just the News.

This is evil. The administration is Hitlerian.

Frantic American citizens were left behind in Kabul.

“We had them out there waving their passport screaming, ‘I’m American,'” Yon said Tuesday while appearing on the John Solomon Reports podcast.

“People were turned away from the gate by our own Army,” said Yon, the former Special Forces soldier, and war correspondent.

The abandoned Americans scattered to safe houses to avoid being captured, Yon wrote a stinging email to an Army major whose team had tried to coordinate the rescue before abandoning it.

“You guys left American citizens at the gate of the Kabul airport,” Yon wrote Tuesday to the commander. “Three empty jets paid for by volunteers were waiting for them. You and I talked on the phone. I told you where they were. Gave you their passport images. And my email and phone number. And you left them behind.”

He added: “Great job saving yourselves. Probably get a lot of medals.”

The colonel messaged Yon and others that people were being turned away from the airport.

AMERICAN CITIZENS? YES, ALL OF THEM

Using short hand for American citizens, Yon wrote: “Any AMCITS?”

“Yes. All of them,” the colonel responded. In a follow on text, he wrote: “Yes, we are f*cking abandoning American citizens.”

SOMEONE’S LYING

While a helper group worked frantically to get the Americans through the gate, members texted one another to say they had seen National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on CNN saying that neither he nor U.S. Central Command chief Gen. Kenneth McKenzie were told that Americans were abandoned.

“Hey did they end up just taking off?” one correspondent texted the helper group. “Because the National Security Advisor just told Tapper that neither he nor McKenzie had heard anything about Americans being left at the gates.”

The correspondent noted that the private group heard differently from a lieutenant colonel (O-5): “Given we had comms with an O-5 on the ground, that means CENTCOM C3 is s–t, or someone is lying.”

One man in a helper group wrote how he spoke to the American mother, and sent photos of her family’s passports to Americans inside the airport.

“The Americans recognize it’s her and agree, but I’ve been told General Milley won’t let them in,” the man texted.

Ultimately, they did get the family to the plane.

Others have reported similar situations at the airport.

OTHERS SAY THE SAME THING

“I have messages from Americans outside Kabul’s gates who are now stranded in Afghanistan,” Rep. Michael Waltz (R-Fla.) tweeted on Tuesday. “It’s reprehensible that Pres. Biden’s left behind Americans along with Afghans who fought along side us, but has no problem leaving our Southern Border wide open to anyone who wants to come.”

Waltz, a combat veteran and a former Green Beret who served in Afghanistan, has noted that private citizens have rallied to save people the Biden Administration left behind.

