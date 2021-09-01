Top FDA chiefs leave the FDA as White House fails to wait for the science

















Senior officials Marion Gruber and Phil Krause leaving the FDA. Apparently, “they’re frustrated that CDC and their ACIP committee are involved in decisions that they think should be up to the FDA” and especially concerned about “booster shots.” ~ writer, Heidi Briones

Two of the FDA’s most senior vaccine leaders are leaving their positions after the FDA was sidelined by the Biden administration.

Marion Gruber, director of the FDA’s Office of Vaccines Research & Review and 32-year veteran of the agency, and OVRR deputy director Phil Krause, who’s been at FDA for more than a decade, will leave in November.

This is as the FDA okayed COV booster shots and is considering shots for children.

They’re frustrated that CDC and their ACIP committee are involved in decisions that they think should be up to the FDA. They’re also upset with CBER director Peter Marks for not insisting that those decisions should be kept inside FDA.

The White House is making these decisions. The two doctors appear to have concerns about the boosters and the vaccines for children (5-11). The White House is getting ahead of the FDA. There is no real data for either.

The White House won’t wait for the science.

Ms. Gruber and Mr. Krause should have stayed and fought.

Is it about money and influence or just a crazy president?

Pfizer shares have been trending down since mid-August. The market is not buying into the urgency of supplying boosters or the vaccine for children between 5 and 11 years old. Is the campaign against “horse dewormer” part of desperation?

It seems that it is. pic.twitter.com/E6NLLVQTy7 — J Chamie (@jjchamie) September 1, 2021

