GOP lawmaker ‘missing’ in Afghanistan is ‘safe,’ says Biden’s lying

Oklahoma Rep. Markwayne Mullin had “gone missing” while on a “rogue evacuation mission” to rescue Americans in Afghanistan. He resurfaced and is heading home. He said he is “safe.”

According to The Washington Post, Mullin was on a “rogue evacuation mission” and ignored warnings from the U.S. Department of State not to travel to the country.

Mullin reportedly contacted the embassy in Tajikistan in an attempt to move cash into Afghanistan.

“Embassy officials told Mullin they could not assist him in skirting Tajikistan’s laws on cash limits on his way to visiting one of the most dangerous places on earth,” the Post reported.

“As of late Tuesday, U.S. officials said they were unsure of Mullin’s location.

His whereabouts are unknown but his office Wednesday quoted the lawmaker saying he is “safe” and “will continue to do anything … to bring home all Americans from the war zone” … “We have no further comment.”

He was never missing — he went “dark for a little,” he wrote in a newly-posted Instagram message. He added, “Am I extremely disappointed in how we (United States) left Americans behind…that would be an understatement. President Biden and his administration are absolutely lying to the American people about Americans and our friends being left behind.”

“So many great Americans, many who are Veterans, and many who are not, are stepping up to keep our promise…We will never leave an American behind.”

Congressman Mullin finally resurfaces in an Instagram post in which he says he is “heading home” (!)

"Have we been helping get Americans out of Afghanistan, yes. Is the mission continuing, yes. Am I missing, no. Did I go dark for a little, yes…"

