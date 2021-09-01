GOP lawmaker ‘missing’ in Afghanistan is ‘safe,’ says Biden’s lying

So many great Americans, many who are Veterans, and many who are not, are stepping up to keep our promise…We will never leave an American behind.
Oklahoma Rep. Markwayne Mullin had “gone missing” while on a “rogue evacuation mission” to rescue Americans in Afghanistan. He resurfaced and is heading home. He said he is “safe.”
According to The Washington Post, Mullin was on a “rogue evacuation mission” and ignored warnings from the U.S. Department of State not to travel to the country.
Mullin reportedly contacted the embassy in Tajikistan in an attempt to move cash into Afghanistan.
“Embassy officials told Mullin they could not assist him in skirting Tajikistan’s laws on cash limits on his way to visiting one of the most dangerous places on earth,” the Post reported.
“As of late Tuesday, U.S. officials said they were unsure of Mullin’s location.
His whereabouts are unknown but his office Wednesday quoted the lawmaker saying he is “safe” and “will continue to do anything … to bring home all Americans from the war zone” … “We have no further comment.”
He was never missing — he went “dark for a little,” he wrote in a newly-posted Instagram message. He added, “Am I extremely disappointed in how we (United States) left Americans behind…that would be an understatement. President Biden and his administration are absolutely lying to the American people about Americans and our friends being left behind.”
“So many great Americans, many who are Veterans, and many who are not, are stepping up to keep our promise…We will never leave an American behind.”
Congressman Mullin finally resurfaces in an Instagram post in which he says he is “heading home” (!)
“Have we been helping get Americans out of Afghanistan, yes. Is the mission continuing, yes. Am I missing, no. Did I go dark for a little, yes…” https://t.co/CCxyotVvHJ pic.twitter.com/78Y4sbF29d
— John Hudson (@John_Hudson) September 1, 2021
It’s called Covert Operations, something the new and improved Woke Milley cannot entertain. Too many “white racists” to be Covert.
It’s probably a good thing that Rep. Markwayne Mullin had “gone dark”. I wouldn’t put Traitor Joe and the WOKE Generals above a drone strike to stop him from rescuing Americans that Traitor Joe, The State Department, and the Military made a conscious decision to leave behind. What’s really scary is there is almost 40% of Americans who are OK with Traitor Joe’s Afghan retreat. We should learn from the LEFT and identify those people, publicly shame them, and in the end Cancel them. They are not Americans. They are little more than soulless Communist Scum Internet BOTs. There was a time when Americans would never tolerate this from a President, but a Democrat doesn’t care. It’s all about them being in power and destroying America. I am firmly convinced that a Liberal is programmed for failure. At this Point, I wouldn’t be surprised if we see drone strikes on American soil by Traitor Joe against Trump supporting Patriots. Democrats have already labelled Patriots as political extremist. That’s interesting considering the number of AntiFa / BLM terrorist who support Democrats and burned cities down a year ago as Social Justice Warriors. It seems to me that Social Justice Warriors are the real terrorist in America, since they clearly act like terrorist. Speaking of Terrorist, just how many of those Afghans that Traitor Joe has “imported” into America are Terrorist and Jihadist who will be working with AntiFa /BLM in the future. Expect a lot of cities burning next summer if it looks like the Communist Democrat Liberal Losers are losing to Patriots in the polls. If the Congress is lost to Patriots, I expect Liberal Big Blue Cities to be ablaze in November 2022 and I hope the Patriots do nothing to bail them out. Liberal Democrats crated their problems and need to fix those problems all by themselves.