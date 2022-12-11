Army Fires Good Soldiers Over Vaccines, But Keeps S&M Pups

As a Lt. Col. and his subordinate romped around the Internet in compromising positions while exposing themselves, honorable soldiers have lost their livelihoods because they wouldn’t take an experimental vaccine. An officer and his recruit perform bizarre sex fetishes while in uniform and post it to the Internet. They are part of a pup kink fetish group.

Lt. Col. Brian T. Connelly (ret.) and his recruit, CPT Tenney, appeared in public spaces, publicly disgracing the uniform as sex pups. Especially bad is the Lt. Col. bragging about recruiting his subordinates into his public sex play.

The tweets are mostly too graphic for us to post, like the one on this link.

Is this now acceptable to the Army? We don’t know if the Army brass knows about it.

The sad thing is tens of thousands of good military men and women were separated from service over an experimental vaccine with serious adverse effects. A vaccine that does nothing to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Lt. Col. Brian Connelly and a CPT disgraced the uniform, parading online, bearing their S&M pup kink while in uniform.

We won’t post additional photos from tweets shared online, but they are readily available in a thread at Nova Campaigns and elsewhere. They’re graphic and are part of a community of pups. It looks pretty sick to us, but pup sex in uniform is particularly bad. Don’t be impressed by the medals the Lt. Col. is wearing. They hand them out like water.

🚨Military Sickness Exposed🧵🚨 Identity of @USArmy’s @PupRavage 🐶 is Col. Brian T. Donnelly (ret.) of INDOPACOM Past @Mdarmyguard CO: 58th EMIB, 1100th TASMG Posing in uniform w 🐶 mask👇 Engaged in 🐶-play sex w junior @USArmy officer – CPT Dayton Tenney, aka @adjutantpup pic.twitter.com/PlOzWBjQHM — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) December 9, 2022

We want to dedicate this to the military, who don’t disgrace the uniform like these jerks. That is the overwhelming majority who know how to honor the nation.

Bravo! This is a great American and America at its finest. @johnrich https://t.co/Wle3bfZnM6 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) December 5, 2022

