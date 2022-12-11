N95 Masks Don’t Work, Cloth Masks Don’t Either, Old T-Shirts Don’t

N95 masks don’t work!

For the people in the back row, there is yet another new study showing no difference in protection with or without a mask. And this study looked at N95s.

At first, Dr. Fauci said don’t wear masks since they don’t work. Then he said cloth masks work, and they don’t.

The former surgeon general said you could use an old T-shirt as a mask.

Now the officials say the masks that are close-fitting work.

DR. PANDA REPORT

Dr. Panda writes: A study in the Annals of Internal Medicine, a widely cited and influential medical journal, published a randomized trial comparing fit-tested N95s versus medical-grade masks to prevent COVID infection. This test was performed on healthcare workers (who would most likely use the masks correctly) in facilities with universal masking policies.

Background:

It is uncertain if medical masks offer similar protection against COVID-19 compared with N95 respirators.

Objective:

To determine whether medical masks are non-inferior to N95 respirators to prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers providing routine care.

Participants:

1009 healthcare workers who provided direct care to patients with suspected or confirmed COVID-19.

Results:

There was essentially no difference between wearing a surgical mask or an N95 respirator.

In the intention-to-treat analysis, RT-PCR–confirmed COVID-19 occurred in 52 of 497 (10.46%) participants in the medical mask group versus 47 of 507 (9.27%) in the N95 respirator group (hazard ratio [HR], 1.14 [95% CI, 0.77 to 1.69]). An unplanned subgroup analysis by country found that in the medical mask group versus the N95 respirator group RT-PCR–confirmed COVID-19 occurred in 8 of 131 (6.11%) versus 3 of 135 (2.22%) in Canada (HR, 2.83 [CI, 0.75 to 10.72]), 6 of 17 (35.29%) versus 4 of 17 (23.53%) in Israel (HR, 1.54 [CI, 0.43 to 5.49]), 3 of 92 (3.26%) versus 2 of 94 (2.13%) in Pakistan (HR, 1.50 [CI, 0.25 to 8.98]), and 35 of 257 (13.62%) versus 38 of 261 (14.56%) in Egypt (HR, 0.95 [CI, 0.60 to 1.50]). There were 47 (10.8%) adverse events related to the intervention reported in the medical mask group and 59 (13.6%) in the N95 respirator group.

Your high-quality mask is irrelevant:

10.46% (52 out of 497) tested positive for COVID-19 and wore medical masks.

9.27% (47 out of 507) tested positive for COVID-19 and wore N95 respirators.

1.19% less chance while wearing a respirator – statistically irrelevant.

All participants were fit tested or excluded.

AND, BEWARE THE COW HERPES

